Fifth of GP practices have closed or merged since NHS England was formed

By Nick Bostock on the 20 June 2022

More than 1,600 GP practices in England have closed or merged since NHS England became operational in April 2013, cutting the number of practices by a fifth, analysis by GPonline shows.

Closed sign in window
(Photo: Chris McLoughlin/Getty Images)

There are now 6,495 GP practices in England, according to figures for June 2022 from NHS Digital - down 20% from 8,106 in April 2013.

Over the same period, numbers of patients registered with GP practices have risen by 10% from just over 56m to 61.7m - driving the average list size of GP practices in England above 9,500 for the first time.

The fall in practice numbers and rising numbers of registered patients have driven average practice list size up by 37% in less than a decade, analysis by GPonline shows.

The figures underline the speed of change in general practice since NHS England became operational - and come alongside a decline in the GP workforce and an exponential drop in numbers of GP partners.

Data on the GP workforce are only available as far back as September 2015 - but in the period since then, full-time equivalent (FTE), fully qualified GPs per 100,000 patients have fallen from around 52 to 45, a 12% drop.

Over the same period, the number of GP partners in England has fallen by around 22%, while the number of GPs in salaried roles has grown by around 44%.

In September 2015 - less than seven years ago - partners made up 74% of the FTE, fully qualified GP workforce, a figure that fell to just 61% in April 2022.

GP reform

The figures come after health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said last week that the current model of primary care was 'not working' - and that he would soon publish a 'plan for change'.

Mr Javid has previously been linked with plans to 'nationalise' general practice, and earlier this year wrote the foreword to a think-tank report that said the independent contractor model of general practice was in 'terminal decline'.

The Policy Exchange report also called for the end of the GMS contract within a decade and proposed to shift general practice into a predominantly salaried service working in larger units.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Closed sign in window

Fifth of GP practices have closed or merged since NHS England was formed

More than 1,600 GP practices in England have closed or merged since NHS England became...

20 Jun 2022
A UK prescription with pills next to it

Two-thirds of GPs have felt pressured to work outside their competence

Over two thirds of GPs have felt pressured, or been expected, to work outside their...

17 Jun 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Property service charges, racism in the NHS and BMA heads for PCN showdown

The GPonline team discusses a recent court ruling on property service charges, the...

17 Jun 2022
UK Houses of Parliament

ARRS funding should be weighted for deprivation to tackle inequalities, MPs told

The additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) should be weighted for deprivation...

16 Jun 2022
Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley with GP Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer

MPs meet GPs in parliament to hear about crisis facing general practice

MPs met GPs from the Rebuild General Practice campaign in parliament this week to...

16 Jun 2022
GP in a patient consultation

GP training: What to do when a patient wants a private referral

MDU medico-legal adviser Dr Ellie Mein answers some common questions GPs have about...

15 Jun 2022