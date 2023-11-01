What are the fastest-rising sources of complaints in general practice? Written complaints about general practice were 37% higher in 2022/23 compared with five years earlier, official data show. GPonline looks at the main factors driving the increase. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up