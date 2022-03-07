Failure to support general practice could 'obliterate' COVID-19 recovery

Speaking at the Welsh LMCs conference, GPC Wales chair Dr Phil White said ‘escalating consultation levels’ had led to burnout, early retirements and driven some GPs to change careers - further damaging the dwindling workforce.

Dr White said inaction from successive governments had led to a crisis in both staff and estates as he argued the first step towards easing pressures would be to 'reinforce the front line'. He also warned that secondary care could be buried in a ‘tsunami of work’ if general practice was allowed to fail.

The GPC Wales chair's calls for additional support come as a senior GP last week told MPs that working in general practice was like ‘being pelted with rocks' and that soaring workload and burnout levels were putting off medical students from joining.

GP workforce

In his final conference speech as chair, Dr White said practice teams were facing heavy demand for appointments and that the government had to take immediate action to support the profession to secure its future.

He said: ‘Over the past six months we have seen escalating consultation levels to way beyond comparable pre-COVID periods. This is unsustainable. It is leading to burnout, early retirement, change of career, all of which ramp up the pressures on dwindling GP numbers.

‘We have warned successive governments over many years that there would be a GP workforce crisis, and here it is. Some efforts have been made to alleviate the problem, but it is all rather late in the day. Be warned NHS Wales, if general practice fails, secondary care will be buried in a tsunami of work, and the COVID-19 recovery plan will be obliterated.’

BMA polling last year found that more than a third of UK GPs planned to take early retirement and over half planned to reduce their working hours after working through intense pressure through the pandemic.

Primary care estates

Dr White added: ‘For recovery and sustainability, the first step must be reinforcement of the front line. Invest in general practice, more doctors, more staff, and better premises. COVID-19 has shown that where there is a will there is a way to rapidly respond to crises in both staff and buildings. This is a crisis, and it must be addressed now.’

The GPC Wales chair paid tribute to the response of general practice during the 'unprecedented, catastrophic and tragic' COVID-19 pandemic, saying practices had maintained services throughout 'despite what certain factions of the press and the Westminster government think'.

He also took a swipe at the Westminster government's relationship with general practice in England in the wake of an imposed contract and a controversial policy report backed by health and social care secretary Sajid Javid that called for the GMS contract to be scrapped. Dr White said he hoped the Welsh govenrment 'looks over Offa’s Dyke and learns how NOT to work with a profession.'

Dr White's conference speech came after GP Dr Emma Hayward told a House of Commons health and social care select committee enquiry into the NHS workforce last week of the ‘human cost of GPs having to work in [a] highly pressurised environment’.

She said: ‘I've never seen my colleagues, so many of them, close to burnout or working while burnt out in the last couple of years. One of my friends the other day described a day in general practice as like being pelted with rocks, because you never know which rock is going to come and hit you and hit you hard, because we are left carrying all the risk for system failures.’