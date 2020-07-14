Face-to-face GP consultations up 70% since start of lockdown

GPs delivered 144.2 consultations face-to-face per 10,000 patients in the week beginning 29 June, RCGP surveillance data show.

This is 71% more than the figure recorded for the week beginning 6 April, when face-to-face consultations dropped to 84.5 per 10,000 patients - the lowest point seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the rise in face-to-face consultations since lockdown began on 23 March, however, they continue to make up a relatively small proportion of consultations overall.

GP workload

In the 15-week period between 23 March and 5 July - weeks 13 to 27 of 2020 - face-to-face consultations have accounted for just 24% of GP contacts with patients compared with 71% over the same period in 2019, GPonline analysis of RCGP data reveals.

In week 27, face-to-face consultations rose to 27% of the total delivered by GPs, with telephone consultations dropping below 70% for the first time since lockdown began. GPs delivered around 14 e-consultations per 10,000 patients in week 27 - around five times the number in the same week in 2019.

Home visits have also risen slightly over recent weeks - but remain at around a third of normal levels.

GP leaders have said that workload in primary care is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and have warned that the high proportion of care currently being delivered remotely does not equate to reduced work per patient contact.

Remote consultations

A GPonline poll revealed last week that most GPs think more than half of consultations should continue to be delivered remotely after the pandemic subsides - echoing a prediction from RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall earlier this year.

However, the data show that despite practices beginning to shift back to seeing more patients face-to-face as the UK moves beyond the first wave of coronavirus, any shift back towards pre-pandemic working patterns will be slow.

Professor Marshall told GPonline earlier this year that around half of GP consultations were likely to be delivered remotely on a permanent basis following the pandemic - but that shift came with risks that would need careful management.

He warned that remote consultations were 'really good for transactional problems' - such as patients needing repeat prescriptions, advice on managing viral symptoms or antibiotics for a chest infection.

But he warned that losing the ability to 'lay on hands' was important both in terms of diagnosis and symbolism - and that GPs risked missing out on important non-verbal communication that was 'much easier' in a face-to-face consultation. He added that a shift away from face-to-face meetings with patients must not be allowed to undermine GPs' relationship with their patients, warning that this would put the 'heart of general practice' at risk.