What you can expect from the RCGP Annual Conference in October

The past year has made us all realise and appreciate the opportunity to take time out to reflect, recharge and share our experiences. But we’ve really missed socialising and networking in person with peers, colleagues and friends.

“The RCGP Annual Conference is an excellent opportunity to inspire, learn, and network with thousands of our colleagues and peers, from across the UK and overseas.

Dr Michael Mulholland, Vice Chair of Professional Development at the RCGP and Chair of the conference management group, said: 'Over the last 14 years, the RCGP Annual Conference has hosted the highest quality plenary speakers, and this year’s conference is another great opportunity to listen to leaders in the field and participate in thought-provoking debates on key matters shaping general practice.

'Whether you’re a trainee, medical student or been working in the profession for many years, the RCGP Annual Conference caters for everyone, providing high-quality and relevant content, which has been carefully crafted and reviewed by RCGP members to ensure sessions are insightful, and reflect issues important to you and your practice.

'The RCGP Annual Conference is a fantastic occasion to come together, showcase work, and share knowledge with the general practice community, as well as complete essential CPD, and sessions will be available online for up to six months after the event, so learning can continue at a time that best suits you.'

The programme is still being finalised and will be announced fully in June 2021 but the draft programme is available to view now.

The RCGP Annual Conference programme is peer reviewed by senior GPs and only the highest scoring sessions, submitted by RCGP members, are presented at the conference.

This year's programme will have a special focus on CPD and will include topics such as: Clinical CPD, GP Health and Wellbeing, Professional topics, inspiring GP careers, medical education along with essential CPD such as basic life support and safeguarding.

You can register for the conference here.