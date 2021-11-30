Evidence for mandatory NHS staff COVID-19 jabs 'not good enough', says Lords committee

A report by the House of Lords secondary legislation scrutiny committee found a 'lack of a thorough and detailed impact assessment' - and warns of a failure to explain 'any contingency plans to cope with the 5.4% NHS staff losses which may result' from legislation requiring staff to be vaccinated.

Peers on the committee warn that the government should have provided 'very strong evidence' to support a policy choice that could trigger '£270m in additional recruitment and training costs and major disruption to the health and care provision' from April 2022 when the rules take effect. But the report said: 'The DHSC has not provided such evidence.'

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid confirmed earlier this month that COVID-19 vaccination for all NHS staff in patient-facing roles would become mandatory from 1 April next year.

Mandatory COVID-19 jabs

GPonline reported that a government impact statement suggested that general practice could lose as many as 9,000 staff under the plans, based on estimates of the proportion of staff likely to refuse to take up an offer of vaccination.

Separate legislation introducing mandatory vaccination for staff working in care homes has already come into effect, and the government said recently that around 30,000 staff remained unvaccinated - and would be unable to continue in their roles.

Secondary legislation scrutiny committee chair Lord Hodgson said a document setting out the government's rationale for mandatory vaccination published alongside the poilcy was 'superficial'.

He added: 'DHSC has published a very broad-brush document they call an impact statement, but this is no substitute for a thorough impact assessment which should have been integral to the policy development process.

NHS pressure

'We fully support high levels of vaccination, but DHSC is accountable to parliament for its decisions and needs to give us a clear statement of the effect of these regulations, the effect of doing nothing and any other solutions considered, so parliament fully understands all the consequences of what it is being asked to agree to. This is particularly important when the NHS is already under such pressure.

'DHSC has provided no single coherent statement to explain and justify its intended policy, and this undermines the ability of the House to undertake effective scrutiny of the proposed legislation.'

Announcing the decision in parliament this month, Mr Javid said the government had taken into account concerns that mandatory vaccination could further undermine an already-depleted NHS workforce.

He told MPs: 'Support for making vaccination a condition of deployment was tempered with concerns that some people may choose to leave their posts if we went ahead with this. I have concluded that the scales tip clearly to one side.

'Only those colleagues who can show that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can be employed or engaged in those settings. There will be only two exceptions - for those who do not have face-to-face contact with patients and those who are exempt.'

The RCGP has spoken out against mandatory vaccination - warning the NHS can 'ill afford' to lose staff at a time of immense pressure. RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said: 'We would strongly urge all health and care professionals to be vaccinated, unless there is a medical reason why they shouldn’t.

'The fact is the vast majority are already vaccinated; they know they are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19 and getting vaccinated will help protect themselves, their colleagues, and their patients. But the RCGP believes that informed and educated choices about health interventions are more beneficial long-term than enforced interventions, which risks leading to resentment and mistrust.

'The move to mandatory vaccination is particularly concerning at a time when we need as many people as possible working in general practice and across the health and care sectors delivering essential patient care and services. We can ill afford to risk losing staff with personal objections to the vaccine, however unfounded those objections may be, and we are unlikely to be in a better position with workforce pressures come next April.'