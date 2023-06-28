England to roll out digital NHS Health Checks in bid to cut GP workload and boost uptake

By Emma Bower on the 29 June 2023

The government has announced plans to roll out digital NHS Health Checks in England from next spring, which it says will help ease pressure on GP practices.

(Photo: Kmatta/Getty Images)

The digital checks will run alongside the existing programme of in-person NHS Health Checks, which are mostly delivered through GP practices.

The DHSC said that each digital check could save an estimated 20 minutes of a practice's time, which could 'potentially free up hundreds of thousands of appointments in primary care and help cut NHS waiting times'.

It added that the new digital checks would enable an additional 1m health checks to be carried out over four year. It estimated the scheme would help identify 200,000 people who could benefit from the use of statins and 30,000 cases of hypertension over that period, along with preventing around 400 heart attacks and strokes.

Online health checks

Under the plans patients will be asked to complete an online questionnaire and enter details of their height, weight, BP measurements and the results of a blood test.

In a pilot of the scheme in Cornwall last year patients used a kit provided to them to take the blood sample at home and completed the BP checks in local pharmacies or in their GP practice's waiting room.

Results from the health checks will be made available to patients online, and will provide personalised advice to reduce the risk of heart attacks or stroke, as well as advice on stopping smoking and weight management if appropriate. Referrals to GP practices will be made if further tests and treatments are needed.

Some 15m people - around a quarter of the population of England - are eligible for health checks, which are aimed at adults in England aged 40 to 74 and intended to prevent stroke, kidney disease, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of dementia.

Preventing cardiovascular disease

Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay said: 'Thousands of heart attacks and strokes could be prevented every year through simple health checks, which would save lives and ease pressure on the NHS.

'This new digital check-up will mean people can do simple tests and get tailored advice from homes while reducing pressure on GP services. This programme is the latest example of how we are using technology to cut waiting times, improve diagnosis and treatment.'

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: 'Millions of people in England are living with conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol that, if left untreated, significantly increase the risk of a potentially deadly heart attack or stroke.

'This initiative will help to reach more people and encourage them to get their blood pressure and cholesterol levels checked so that, where necessary, healthcare professionals can work with them to manage their condition.

'This could play an important role in helping people live healthier for longer and saving lives in the coming years, while reducing pressure on the NHS.'

