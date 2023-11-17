Where in England are patients per GP rising fastest? The gap between England's most and least underdoctored areas is rising - but which parts of the country are seeing patients per GP change at the fastest rate? GPonline looks at the latest data. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up