England to move to single-dose HPV vaccination from September

From September teenagers and those aged under 25 eligible for the HPV vaccine will only require a single jab, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

School girl receiving vaccination

England to move to single-dose HPV vaccination from September

21 Jun 2023
Data flowing artwork

GP data fears as US firm wins £25m deal for NHS 'federated data platform' move

21 Jun 2023
Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay

'Complex' funding questions holding up NHS workforce plan, Barclay admits

20 Jun 2023
Parliament

GPs should not be 'funnel' for all healthcare access, warns NHS England director

20 Jun 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla

GPs among those to receive honours in King's birthday list

19 Jun 2023
Call centre

North West London ICB confirms talks to pilot 111 handling calls to GP practices

16 Jun 2023