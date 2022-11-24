England LMCs conference 2022: full coverage
24 November 2022
GP representatives at the England's LMCs conference 2022 are coming together in London at a time of crisis for general practice. Keep up to date with all the key debates below.
GPs at the England LMCs conference in London on 24 November will be debating a range of motions on issues affecting general practice, including a debate about general practice being unsafe because of shortages of doctors and funding. Delegates will be calling for practices to prioritise safety over meeting soaring demand.
Read all the news from the event below.
Conference news
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins
Register
Already registered?
Sign in