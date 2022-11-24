England LMCs conference 2022: full coverage

24 November 2022

GP representatives at the England's LMCs conference 2022 are coming together in London at a time of crisis for general practice. Keep up to date with all the key debates below.

GPs at the England LMCs conference in London on 24 November will be debating a range of motions on issues affecting general practice, including a debate about general practice being unsafe because of shortages of doctors and funding. Delegates will be calling for practices to prioritise safety over meeting soaring demand.

Read all the news from the event below.

Conference news

Just published

Baby receiving a vaccine in their thigh

LMCs back overhaul of QOF childhood immunisations targets

A lower threshold for payment and exception reporting should be introduced to QOF...

24 Nov 2022
LMC votes

Rising energy bills force practice closures and cut £15m from frontline care, LMCs warn

Soaring energy costs have left GP practices paying tens of thousands of pounds more...

24 Nov 2022
LMC conference sign

Government inaction has left GP services unsafe for doctors and patients, say LMCs

GPs are being 'morally injured' because they do not have sufficient time to care...

24 Nov 2022
Dr Kieran Sharrock

General practice 'will not survive on current trajectory', GP leader warns

General practice must prepare for industrial action because the profession will not...

24 Nov 2022
LMC conference sign

England LMCs conference 2022: full coverage

GP representatives at the England's LMCs conference 2022 are coming together in London...

24 Nov 2022
GP sign

Appointments hit record 32m in October as profession loses 400 GPs in a year

General practice in England lost nearly 400 GPs over the past year - as appointments...

24 Nov 2022