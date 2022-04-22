Enforcing GP integration with hospitals would 'alienate' many GPs, expert warns

By Luke Haynes on the 25 April 2022

Integrating GP surgeries with hospitals could boost staff retention and remove financial risk from practices - but mandating the model nationally will take away practices' flexibility to deliver care, a GP with experience of the process has warned.

Hospital sign
(Picture: mrdoomits/Getty Images)

Northumberland LMC medical secretary Dr Jane Lothian, who helped establish Northumbria Primary Care (NPC) in 2015 - a group of seven practices subcontracted to the local foundation trust - told GPonline that 'vertical integration' of the GP surgeries with the hospital has increased the sustainability of practices in her area.

She said that the model, which was one of the first of its kind in England, had improved retention by allowing clinicians to move between practices and had brought other benefits, such as shared governance and management.

However, Dr Lothian warned that enforcing vertical integration across England would not fix the individual problems of practices up and down the country - adding that it could in fact 'alienate' those who are struggling the most.

Vertical integration

Her warning follows reports from earlier this year that health and social care secretary Sajid Javid had told the prime minister that general practice should be effectively nationalised - and that all GPs should be directly employed by hospitals. Last month Mr Javid also backed a health think tank report that called for the end of the GMS contract within a decade, with GPs becoming predominantly salaried.

Under the Northumberland model, all GPs working for NPC are salaried - with each practice having a site manager and one senior manager. GPs are able to keep their names on the contracts and hold the contract - but they are employed by Northumbria Healthcare, the trust foundation.

Dr Lothian said that the model had proved successful in her area due to ‘long-standing relationships’ between practices, and the combination of successful and struggling practices working together. She said: ‘Each practice has joined for a different and very genuine reason.

'There may have been difficulties with premises, with recruitment, or with management. It's all sorts of things, but it's been a well thought-through process for each practice. There's potential for people to move around so we don't lose them from the area. There is also a lot of potential for cross cover and benefits around mutual support, training and governance.’

Contractor model

But she warned that the same approach would not necessarily work for others and that it should not be mandated nationally. She said: ‘I think it would be a mistake because there are some people who want to have a more traditional model. But there are others who aren't going to want to commit to the personal and financial risk [of the contractor model].

‘In our area we tried to foster a variety of models just realising that not everybody will want to be within a big organisation or the model that goes with it. So I think it's a big mistake to think that one size fits all. It just won't.’

She added: ‘Like everywhere, we've got a large number of GPs and clinicians who are struggling and I think it would potentially alienate a lot of people, so I think it would be a big mistake to force any particular structure on practices.’

GPs warned in February that nationalising general practice would lead to poorer patient care and a huge dip in working hours, with GPs unlikely to work beyond their contracted hours under the model. Meanwhile, BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel called the idea a 'kick in the teeth' and said that now was not the time to ‘reinvent the wheel’ given the huge workforce crisis and current pressure on services.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GPs at LMCs conference holding up voting cards

GPs to demand core hours cut to 9-5 and new contract with workload limits

GPs will debate calls to reduce general practice core hours from 8am-6.30pm to 9am-5pm...

25 Apr 2022
Hospital sign

Enforcing GP integration with hospitals would 'alienate' many GPs, expert warns

Integrating GP surgeries with hospitals could boost staff retention and remove financial...

25 Apr 2022
GP job of the week

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Romford, east London

Petersfield Surgery is looking for a salaried doctor to join their friendly training...

25 Apr 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

22 Apr 2022
BMA House entrance

Practices seek advice on PCN DES withdrawal as BMA warns of safety threat

GP practices have been contacting LMCs for advice on withdrawal from the PCN DES...

22 Apr 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: The demise of small practices, enhanced access and LMC anger over GP contract

The team discusses falling numbers of small GP practices, enhanced access plans under...

22 Apr 2022