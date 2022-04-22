Enforcing GP integration with hospitals would 'alienate' many GPs, expert warns

Northumberland LMC medical secretary Dr Jane Lothian, who helped establish Northumbria Primary Care (NPC) in 2015 - a group of seven practices subcontracted to the local foundation trust - told GPonline that 'vertical integration' of the GP surgeries with the hospital has increased the sustainability of practices in her area.

She said that the model, which was one of the first of its kind in England, had improved retention by allowing clinicians to move between practices and had brought other benefits, such as shared governance and management.

However, Dr Lothian warned that enforcing vertical integration across England would not fix the individual problems of practices up and down the country - adding that it could in fact 'alienate' those who are struggling the most.

Vertical integration

Her warning follows reports from earlier this year that health and social care secretary Sajid Javid had told the prime minister that general practice should be effectively nationalised - and that all GPs should be directly employed by hospitals. Last month Mr Javid also backed a health think tank report that called for the end of the GMS contract within a decade, with GPs becoming predominantly salaried.

Under the Northumberland model, all GPs working for NPC are salaried - with each practice having a site manager and one senior manager. GPs are able to keep their names on the contracts and hold the contract - but they are employed by Northumbria Healthcare, the trust foundation.

Dr Lothian said that the model had proved successful in her area due to ‘long-standing relationships’ between practices, and the combination of successful and struggling practices working together. She said: ‘Each practice has joined for a different and very genuine reason.

'There may have been difficulties with premises, with recruitment, or with management. It's all sorts of things, but it's been a well thought-through process for each practice. There's potential for people to move around so we don't lose them from the area. There is also a lot of potential for cross cover and benefits around mutual support, training and governance.’

Contractor model

But she warned that the same approach would not necessarily work for others and that it should not be mandated nationally. She said: ‘I think it would be a mistake because there are some people who want to have a more traditional model. But there are others who aren't going to want to commit to the personal and financial risk [of the contractor model].

‘In our area we tried to foster a variety of models just realising that not everybody will want to be within a big organisation or the model that goes with it. So I think it's a big mistake to think that one size fits all. It just won't.’

She added: ‘Like everywhere, we've got a large number of GPs and clinicians who are struggling and I think it would potentially alienate a lot of people, so I think it would be a big mistake to force any particular structure on practices.’

GPs warned in February that nationalising general practice would lead to poorer patient care and a huge dip in working hours, with GPs unlikely to work beyond their contracted hours under the model. Meanwhile, BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel called the idea a 'kick in the teeth' and said that now was not the time to ‘reinvent the wheel’ given the huge workforce crisis and current pressure on services.

