End to self isolation and reduced testing could seriously impact NHS, warn health leaders

By Joe Richardson on the 18 February 2022

Senior NHS managers have voiced significant concerns over government plans to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions later this month and reports that ministers are considering an end to free testing for millions of people.

Lateral flow test and NHS Test and Trace box
Managers raised concern about scaling back testing (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A poll by the NHS Confederation of 307 senior leaders from across the NHS found that more than three-quarters disagreed with plans to end self-isolation. Meanwhile, 80% believed the public should continue to have access to free COVID-19 tests and nine in 10 wanted to see free aceess to tests for key workers continue.

The NHS Confederation said the results highlighted concerns that all sectors of the NHS could be further disrupted if new strains of coronavirus were 'allowed to spread across the country with reduced national oversight'.

The poll comes as the government prepares to announce its plan for how England will 'Live with COVID-19', which is expected to be set out on Monday. The prime minister has already signalled that he intends to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory self-isolation, which could happen as early as the end of this month.

End of COVID-19 restrictions

There have been numerous media reports suggesting the government is also planning to significantly cut down testing, which could see free PCR and lateral flow tests only available for the most vulnerable people.

There have also been suggestions that the government could scrap or significantly scale back the ONS COVID-19 survey, which is used to measure how many people are infected with COVID-19 at any one time and is widely regarded as the 'gold standard' method of monitoring the pandemic.

Some 83% of NHS leaders responding to the NHS Confederation poll said the ONS poll should continue, with one repsondent saying 'reducing our information about spread is crazy at this stage'.

Earlier this month the BMA warned that an abrupt stop to COVID-19 self-isolation rules could lead to a ‘serious impact’ on health services and increase staff absences in the NHS.

The association called on the government to ‘demonstrate the science’ behind any decision to scrap self-isolation, and warned that a ‘sharp rebound’ of COVID-19 cases could be catastrophic for the health service.

Impact on the NHS

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said that although hospital admissions and deaths continued to fall, if the government was too 'gung ho' in its approach it could set back the NHS's recovery plan.

'The government cannot wave a magic wand and pretend the threat has disappeared entirely,' he said. 'So much is uncertain still, including our long-term immunity and the emergence of future strains, which requires a solid testing infrastructure and clear guidance around self-isolation to remain in place.

'A lot is at stake for the NHS’s recovery ambitions if the government is too gung-ho in its plans for exiting the pandemic, which is why health leaders are calling for a cautious and evidence-led approach. This must not be driven by political expediency.'

Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard, chair of the Academy of Medical Royal colleges, also called on the government to take a more gradual approach to relaxing the last remaining restrictions.

‘This poll confirms what many of us have been thinking and saying since the announcement about relaxing the rules early in England was made - that is that it all feels very sudden and more driven as much by current political pressures than by robust scientific guidance, she said.

'While we do have to learn to live safely with COVID in the medium term, that does not mean pretending the threat to our health and in some cases life simply no longer exists.

'We should take a more gradual, phased approach to relaxing the rules and carefully watch what happens to the rates of infection - particularly in healthcare settings or other environments where people are particularly at risk.'

