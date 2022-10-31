EMIS and TPP stop blanket rollout of patient records access Major GP practice IT system suppliers EMIS and TPP have confirmed they will not enable patient access to prospective records entries from a 1 November deadline set by NHS England. by Nick Bostock and Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up