Early end to self-isolation rules risks 'serious impact' on NHS, doctors warn

Prime minister Boris Johnson said this week he was planning to remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England by late February, including the legal requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate.

COVID-19 rules are due to expire on 24 March, but the prime minister has said that he wants to ditch the regulations ‘a full month early’ if data, such as infection rates and hospitalisations, continue to fall.

But doctors’ groups have argued that the government must ‘demonstrate the science’ behind any decision to scrap self-isolation rules, warning that a ‘sharp rebound’ of COVID-19 cases could be catastrophic for the health service.

Self-isolation rules

The government’s plans to scrap all restrictions by the end of this month come despite NHS data showing that more than one in 10 eligible people have yet to receive a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

At present people who have symptoms or test positive via a PCR or lateral flow test must self-isolate immediately for at least five days. The public was directed in January not to take confirmatory PCR tests following a positive lateral flow test.

But these rules look to set be axed imminently despite the UK recording around 10,000 more cases per day currently than on 10 December, when the government in England moved to Plan B to introduce stronger protective measures.There are also more than 13,000 patients with COVID-19 in UK hospitals.

BMA public health medicine committee chair Dr Penelope Toff said proposals to remove self-isolation rules would be ‘contrary to good public health practice' and urged the government to demonstrate the science behind any decision.

Hospitalisations

She said: ‘While it is promising that hospitalisations are falling, there are still more than 13,000 patients suffering with COVID-19 in UK hospitals, showing that for a significant number of people this is not a mild disease.

‘Any sharp rebound of case rates and hospitalisations as a result of this decision, could have a serious impact for the health service as would greater staff absence from illness – adding to the workforce shortage and further delaying providing non-COVID healthcare.

‘If the government goes ahead with this plan, there must be clear public health guidance that people should not go to work, to educational settings, or socialise while ill and adequate sick pay must be guaranteed for everyone, including casual workers.'

She added: It’s also crucial that free testing for all will remain for the foreseeable future. We urge the government to make good on its word to act on 'data and not dates', ensuring it is acting on the best available evidence and making the safety and wellbeing of the population its priority.’

Unvaccinated people

A Doctors Association UK (DAUK) spokesperson, said: ‘We'd like to see the science behind this decision. Everyone wants to feel COVID-19 is no longer a threat. But treating it in the past tense when it is still very much present, with so many people remaining unvaccinated especially globally, bodes for a more miserable future for many than could have been the case - and early deaths for some.

‘We would not like to see our patients, or our colleagues, placed in unnecessary risk through what is in effect a last desperate act of political expediency as opposed to a genuine wish to give people their unrestricted lives back. How many hospitals will now drop the self-isolation rules for staff; and if so, what is an acceptable hospital acquired COVID-19 rate? Show us the science.’

GPs responded to news of an early end to isolation rules on social media, with one calling the government 'criminally negligent'. Another doctor warned it put those who were clinically vulnerable at risk.

Government criminally negligent to end isolation for Covid cases. https://t.co/DqXYlc2bk5 — Marie-Louise Irvine (@drmarielouise) February 10, 2022

Yes, I am hearing from high-risk people who are not on the eligible list. It's essential to rectify this now that the mandatory isolation period in England will end soon, potentially putting clinically vulnerable people at risk. — Professor Azeem Majeed (@Azeem_Majeed) February 10, 2022

Last month GPs were told to 'restore routine services' as the rate of people coming forward for the COVID-19 jab slowed. NHS staff this week were reminded that it was their ‘professional responsibility to reduce the risk of infection to others as far as possible’ and get the vaccine.