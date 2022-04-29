Draft NICE osteoarthritis guidance backs weight loss and therapeutic exercise

Draft updated advice from NICE says that healthcare professionals should support overweight patients with osteoarthritis to 'choose a weight loss goal to help manage symptoms', because evidence suggests weight loss can ease joint pain.

It adds that tailored exercises such as muscle strengthening and aerobic exercise can achieve good outcomes for patients with osteoarthritis - and recommends that health professionals offer exercise alongside evidence-based information to support people with the condition in a structured way.

The draft guideline says osteoarthritis should be diagnosed clinically without needing imaging in patients aged over 45 who have activity-related joint pain and either no morning joint-related stiffness or morning stiffness that lasts no longer than 30 minutes.

Osteoarthritis advice

Figures cited by NICE suggest that around 7.4m people aged over 45 in England have osteoarthritis, which is the most common form of arthritis and a leading cause of pain and disability that mainly affects the knees, hips and small hand joints.

Dr Paul Chrisp, director for the Centre for Guidelines at NICE said: 'Osteoarthritis can cause people discomfort and prevent them from undertaking some of their normal daily activities. However, there is evidence which shows muscle strengthening and aerobic exercise can have an impact on not just managing the condition, but also providing people with an improved quality of life.

'Beginning that journey can be uncomfortable for some people at first and they should be supported and provided with enough information to help them to manage their condition over a long period of time.

'Whilst topical and sometimes oral NSAIDs remain an important treatment option for osteoarthritis, we have taken the decision to not recommend some painkillers, such as paracetamol and some opioids for osteoarthritis. This is because new evidence has shown there was little or no benefit to people’s quality of life, pain or psychological distress and particularly in the case of strong opioids, there was evidence that they can cause harm in the longer term, including possible addiction.'

The draft guideline is open for consultation until 15 June 2022.