Draft NICE osteoarthritis guidance backs weight loss and therapeutic exercise

By Nick Bostock on the 29 April 2022

GPs should offer patients with osteoarthritis weight loss support where appropriate and therapeutic exercise as core treatment options, according to draft NICE guidance.

Man holding knee
Osteoporosis advice (Photo: Phanuwat Nandee/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Draft updated advice from NICE says that healthcare professionals should support overweight patients with osteoarthritis to 'choose a weight loss goal to help manage symptoms', because evidence suggests weight loss can ease joint pain.

It adds that tailored exercises such as muscle strengthening and aerobic exercise can achieve good outcomes for patients with osteoarthritis - and recommends that health professionals offer exercise alongside evidence-based information to support people with the condition in a structured way.

The draft guideline says osteoarthritis should be diagnosed clinically without needing imaging in patients aged over 45 who have activity-related joint pain and either no morning joint-related stiffness or morning stiffness that lasts no longer than 30 minutes.

Osteoarthritis advice

Figures cited by NICE suggest that around 7.4m people aged over 45 in England have osteoarthritis, which is the most common form of arthritis and a leading cause of pain and disability that mainly affects the knees, hips and small hand joints.

Dr Paul Chrisp, director for the Centre for Guidelines at NICE said: 'Osteoarthritis can cause people discomfort and prevent them from undertaking some of their normal daily activities. However, there is evidence which shows muscle strengthening and aerobic exercise can have an impact on not just managing the condition, but also providing people with an improved quality of life.

'Beginning that journey can be uncomfortable for some people at first and they should be supported and provided with enough information to help them to manage their condition over a long period of time.

'Whilst topical and sometimes oral NSAIDs remain an important treatment option for osteoarthritis, we have taken the decision to not recommend some painkillers, such as paracetamol and some opioids for osteoarthritis. This is because new evidence has shown there was little or no benefit to people’s quality of life, pain or psychological distress and particularly in the case of strong opioids, there was evidence that they can cause harm in the longer term, including possible addiction.'

The draft guideline is open for consultation until 15 June 2022.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Man holding knee

Draft NICE osteoarthritis guidance backs weight loss and therapeutic exercise

GPs should offer patients with osteoarthritis weight loss support where appropriate...

29 Apr 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

29 Apr 2022

Podcast: How can we rebuild general practice?

Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Amy Small, a GP in Lothian, Scotland, about...

29 Apr 2022
RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall

Axed workforce amendment 'a missed opportunity' to save general practice, RCGP warns

MPs have ‘let down’ general practice by rejecting an amendment to the Health and...

29 Apr 2022
Rebuild GP campaign logo

Most GPs face work-related mental ill health as campaigners warn of suicide risk

More than four in five GPs have experienced work-related anxiety, stress or depression...

29 Apr 2022
GP surgery sign

GP appointments surge by 4m as NHS loses hundreds of GPs

General practice delivered 4m more appointments in March compared with the previous...

28 Apr 2022