Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer elected chair of BMA England GP committee

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer has been elected chair of the BMA England GP committee.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer elected chair of BMA England GP committee

3 Aug 2023
BMA sign

NHS plan to fast-track diagnostics will pile unfunded work on GPs, says BMA

3 Aug 2023
CQC ratings

CQC to overhaul GP assessments from November

2 Aug 2023
GP surgery sign

NHS England accused of ignoring GP crisis as soaring appointments called 'good progress'

2 Aug 2023
coins

Delayed GP contract uplift threatens practice cashflow and staff retention

1 Aug 2023
Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer and Dr Kieran Sharrock

Candidates to become next BMA GP committee chair revealed

31 Jul 2023