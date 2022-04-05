Dozens of GPs standing in 'most diverse' election in BMA history

A total of 42 GPs have put themselves forward for election and will be vying for one of four spots on the council reserved for general practice - with voting closing at 5pm on 19 April.

BMA data seen by GPonline show that around 38% of GP candidates for the 2022 council elections are women, while a similar proportion of all doctors standing for election self-identified as from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Of the GP candidates, 36 are standing for regional seats in England, while there are three candidates in Scotland, two in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

BMA council elections

More than 220 doctors have entered the ballot, which is the biggest total in the history of BMA council elections. It will also be the most diverse contest with approximately 40% of all candidates self-identifying as from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Evidence of increased diversity within BMA council election candidates comes after Dr Chaand Nagpaul became the first ethnic minority chair of the BMA in 2017, and after London GP Dr Farah Jameel became the first woman to chair its GP committee for England last November.

BMA members can stand in the election if they belong to one of the constituencies and branches of practice listed by the association. In total there are 69 council seats, of which the majority (40) are ‘geographical seats’ covering the four UK countries.

On top of this there are 24 ‘branch of practice’ seats, of which four are reserved for general practice. No more than three of the four seats can be occupied by the same gender. There are also an additional five seats for ethnic minority doctors on the council.

GP representation

All doctors and medical students who are current and life members can vote. The BMA website says that voting papers were posted to members' addresses from 16 March and should have been received the week beginning 21 March.

Voting closes at 5pm on Tuesday 19 April 2022, with the results set to be posted on the BMA website from 25 April. The newly elected members will serve a four-year term - starting this year and ending in the 2025/26 session, with their first council meeting on 30 June.

The election of Dr Jameel as GP committee for England chair came just two years after women within the committee spoke out through GPonline about a sexist culture within it, triggering the Romney review.

