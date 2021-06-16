Dorset GP Dr Helena McKeown stands down as BMA chief officer

By Nick Bostock on the 16 June 2021

BMA chief officer and chair of the association's representative body Dr Helena McKeown has stood down for 'personal reasons' after nearly two and a half years in the role.

Dr Helena McKeown (Photo: BMA)
Dr Helena McKeown (Photo: BMA)

The Dorset GP, who works in a sessional capacity and as a senior GP appraiser, took on the BMA leadership role in an acting capacity from February 2019 before being elected in June that year.

Dr McKeown will be replaced by paediatric respiratory trainee Dr Latifa Patel, who will become acting chair until an election is held in June 2022. Dr Patel will become the first junior doctor and the first female doctor from an ethnic minority to chair the BMA's representative body in the association's history.

In a statement confirming her decision to stand down, Dr McKeown said: 'It has been a privilege to serve the BMA and I am extremely proud of the changes the BMA has been able to bring about in that time, especially those to better reflect the diversity of the membership we represent and to better hear the democratic voice of frontline doctors.

Sustainable healthcare

'On climate change I am pleased that we have been able to set a new direction for a sustainable carbon neutral future for the association. It is with sadness that for personal reasons I am stepping back from my current role at the BMA.

'I’d like to thank the many colleagues who had faith in me being their voice and have supported me; none of these achievements occurred without the hard work of dedicated staff, fellow chief officers, doctors and medical students. Our profession has risen to these unprecedented times and friends and colleagues have tragically paid the ultimate price or had their wellbeing affected in their care of patients and the NHS, and I am truly humbled by their personal sacrifices.'

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said Dr McKeown had played a 'critical role' in helping the association and its membership to work through the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: 'On behalf of BMA council and the whole association I want to thank Helena for her contribution and dedication as representative body chair and chief officer as well as years of previous service to the BMA.

'As a chief officer she played a leading role on a range of issues including climate change, workforce strategy, diversity and gender equality and also led the development of our network of elected women.

COVID-19 pandemic

'On a more personal level I also want to thank Helena as a colleague who has a played a critical role in helping the association and the wider membership through the challenges of the pandemic – tackling head on the key issues doctors have faced from the availability of PPE to wellbeing and mental health support. She also successfully led and delivered the association’s first ever virtual annual representative meeting last year. I wish her the very best for the future.'

Dr McKeown has worked in the BMA for more than two decades, serving on the BMA's GP committee, as chair of her regional council, and as chair of the BMA community care committee.

In September last year, Dr McKeown told GPonline that the government must commit to a public inquiry over COVID-19 - something the government has now pledged to do. Prime minister Boris Johnson has faced intense criticism for refusing to commit to an immediate inquiry - instead promising it could start next year.

In addition to helping establish the BMA network of elected women, Dr McKeown has spoken out on the gender pay gap in medicine, and challenged the lack of support for doctors experiencing the menopause.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GPs who visit care homes face mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, government confirms

GPs who visit care homes face mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, government confirms

All people working in care homes - including GPs visiting patients - will be required...

16 Jun 2021
Just one seat on each NHS integrated care system board will represent GPs

Just one seat on each NHS integrated care system board will represent GPs

Representatives of general practice will hold just one out of 10 seats in total on...

16 Jun 2021
Dorset GP Dr Helena McKeown stands down as BMA chief officer

Dorset GP Dr Helena McKeown stands down as BMA chief officer

BMA chief officer and chair of the association's representative body Dr Helena McKeown...

16 Jun 2021
NHS to set up £30m GP enhanced service for long COVID

NHS to set up £30m GP enhanced service for long COVID

NHS England is set to commission a £30m GP enhanced service for long COVID to boost...

16 Jun 2021
Three quarters of GPs face 'mental distress' after working through pandemic, BMA warns

Three quarters of GPs face 'mental distress' after working through pandemic, BMA warns

Three quarters of GPs are facing 'mental distress' because factors such as heavy...

16 Jun 2021
NHS operating procedure for primary care to remain until UK lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

NHS operating procedure for primary care to remain until UK lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

The NHS standard operating procedure (SOP) for primary care will remain in place...

15 Jun 2021