What does a positive future for general practice look like – a view from the next generation

Dr Devina Maru and Dr Liam Loftus explain a groundbreaking consultation exercise by GP trainees that has produced a plan to tackle the crisis facing general practice.

by Dr Devina Maru and Dr Liam Loftus
Dr Devina Maru and Dr Liam Loftus
Dr Devina Maru and Dr Liam Loftus

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Dr Devina Maru and Dr Liam Loftus

What does a positive future for general practice look like – a view from the next generation

8 Sep 2022
Child vaccination

Councils issuing 'unhelpful' polio jab advice heaps more pressure on overstretched GPs

8 Sep 2022
Coins

GP practices 'being mugged' as profits set to slump by a third

8 Sep 2022
Health and social care secretary Therese Coffey

Therese Coffey rules out GP visit fees and promises to 'stand up for patients' on access

7 Sep 2022
Therese Coffey

Who is new health and social care secretary Therese Coffey?

7 Sep 2022
Professor Philip Banfield

Help 'overwhelmed' GPs now or face winter NHS meltdown, BMA tells Truss

6 Sep 2022