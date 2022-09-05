What does a Liz Truss premiership mean for general practice? Liz Truss will replace the outgoing Boris Johnson as UK prime minister - what does her appointment mean for general practice? by Nick Bostock (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up