Doctors quitting NHS pension scheme halved after tax reform Doctors leaving the NHS pension scheme because of lifetime and annual allowance tax concerns have halved since reforms announced in the government's spring budget, official data suggests. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up