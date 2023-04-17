Doctors question Labour plan for 'thousands more GPs' and face-to-face guarantee Labour has promised 'thousands more GPs' and says it will 'guarantee' face-to-face GP access - but a lack of detail has left doctors questioning the plans. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up