Doctors condemn government as COVID-19 care home discharge policy ruled unlawful

Around 20,000 care home residents in England died of COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

Two women who took former health and social care secretary Matt Hancock and Public Health England to court after the death of their fathers in care homes in April and May 2020 argued that the impact of government policy at the time was to 'seed infection into care homes'.

In a judgment handed down on 27 April, Lord Justice Bean and Mr Justice Garnham found that 'the decisions of the secretary of state for health and social care to make and maintain a series of policies contained in documents issued on 17 and 19 March and 2 April 2020 were unlawful because the drafters of those documents failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission'.

Care home deaths

This failure came despite the fact that the risk of asymptomatic transmission had been highlighted by chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance as early as 13 March, the judges said.

A summary of the ruling said: 'The judges found that it was irrational for the DHSC not to have advised until mid-April 2020 that where an asymptomatic patient (other than one who had tested negative for COVID-19) was admitted to a care home, he or she should, so far as practicable, be kept apart from other residents for 14 days.'

Other parts of the claimants' case, including claims under the European Convention on Human Rights and a claim against NHS England were dismissed.

BMA consultants committee chair Dr Vishal Sharma said: 'This government and the then health secretary have been held to account for ignoring the risks and growing evidence that discharging elderly patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic was a huge mistake – a mistake that sadly led to the deaths of so many.

COVID-19 pandemic

'This tragic situation was the direct result of decades of underinvestment in the NHS and poor planning that left the health service woefully unprepared to cope with the pandemic. The lack of beds in the NHS, together with virtually no access to rapid COVID-19 testing, ultimately led to infectious patients being discharged into care homes in order to allow others unwell with COVID-19 to be admitted to hospital.

'It is clear that the policies at the time failed to protect the most vulnerable of patients and were compounded by limited access to testing in care home settings, the inability to isolate patients and the extreme shortages of PPE. This facilitated outbreaks to spread within care homes, sadly leading to the deaths of many. This is a profound failure in the government’s duty of care to these people, their families and to care home staff.

'It’s heart-breaking that the government ignored the evidence that was clearly available at the time that COVID-19 was an airborne virus, effectively sending these elderly people into an environment where the virus could spread and infect so many. And all the while, the government assured us it was working tirelessly to protect the public. Our patients, their families and our dedicated staff across health and social care deserved better.'

A government spokesperson said: 'Our thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones during the pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, our aim has been to protect the public from the threat to life and health posed by COVID-19 and we specifically sought to safeguard care home residents based on the best information at the time.

'This was a wide ranging claim and the vast majority of the judgment found in the government's favour. The court recognised this was a very difficult decision at the start of the pandemic, evidence on asymptomatic transmission was extremely uncertain and we had to act immediately to protect the NHS to prevent it from being overwhelmed.

'The court recognised we did all we could to increase testing capacity. We acknowledge the judge's comments on assessing the risks of asymptomatic transmission and our guidance on isolation and will respond in more detail in due course.'