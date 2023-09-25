'Disappointing' uplift falls short of 6% pay rise promised to GPs in Scotland A 'disappointing' uplift to contract funding worth £60.4m in 2023/24 will not deliver the 6% pay rise promised to all GPs in Scotland, the BMA has warned. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up