Diagnose UTIs in women under 65 on key symptoms, says NICE

15 February 2023

GPs and other healthcare professionals can diagnose women aged under 65 with a urinary tract infection (UTI) if they have two or more key symptoms, according to updated NICE guidance.

(Photo: Maskot/Getty Images)

The updated NICE quality standard on UTIs says that, while 'no single symptom or combination of symptoms is completely reliable in diagnosing UTI', a diagnosis can be made for women under 65 'with an increased likelihood' if two or more key symptoms are present. A dipstick test is not required, it adds.

The new guidance, which replaces advice that was issued in 2015, says that GPs and other healthcare professionals should first exclude vaginal and urethral causes of urinary symptoms by asking about vaginal discharge and irritation. They should also check for 'signs and symptoms of sepsis, pyelonephritis and cancer in case urgent action is needed'.

Providing these causes are excluded, women can be diagnosed with a UTI if they have two of either dysuria, new nocturia or cloudy urine.

Prescribing advice

In cases of uncomplicated lower UTI the guidance recommends that non-pregnant women with should be prescribed a three-day course of antibiotics, while men and pregnant women should be prescribed a seven‑day course. Patients should be reassessed if their symptoms do not start to improve within 48 hours of starting antibiotics..

The guidance highlights that there are no specific antibiotic course lengths for managing UTIs in trans people. 'Prescribing for trans people should be based on anatomy and will need to take account of any gender reassignment surgery and whether there has been structural alteration of the person’s urethra,' it says.

NICE also recommends that men with a recurrent UTI and women with a recurrent upper UTI or recurrent lower UTI where the cause is unknown should be referred to a specialist.

Recurrent UTIs

'Recurrent UTIs are common but referral for specialist advice is needed when there are higher risks or when it is uncertain if the UTI is the cause of urinary symptoms,' the quality standard says. 'Higher risks are associated with recurrent UTIs in men, and with recurrent upper UTIs (pyelonephritis) which can lead to impaired renal function.

'Further consideration of the underlying reason for recurrent infection may alter management and treatment. Repeated prescription of antibiotics without identifying the underlying cause risks missing alternative conditions that may be causing the symptoms such as bladder cancer.'

Other recommendations are that men and non-pregnant women should not be prescribed antibiotics to treat asymptomatic bacteriuria and that adults with indwelling urinary catheters do not require dipstick testing to diagnose a UTI.

Dr Paul Chrisp, director of NICE's Centre for Guidelines, said: 'UTIs are a common occurrence, but they can cause people a great amount of discomfort and pain. For people with recurrent UTIs this can lead to a reduction in their quality of life.

'This quality standard sets out useful and usable guidance for health professionals to improve the diagnosis and management of UTIs in both women and men while also setting a clear treatment pathway for people with a recurrent UTI who are at higher risk of complications.

'The standard will also help ensure that people are not misdiagnosed. By setting out clear methods for the diagnosis of UTIs, it will help limit the prescription of unnecessary antibiotics which may increase anti-microbial resistance to certain treatments.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Female GP consulting with a female patient

Diagnose UTIs in women under 65 on key symptoms, says NICE

GPs and other healthcare professionals can diagnose women aged under 65 with a urinary...

15 Feb 2023
Reception

Practices under pressure as abuse and cost-of-living crisis drive out reception staff

GP practices are struggling to cope with a rise in turnover of reception staff as...

14 Feb 2023
Patient paying for prescription

Patients failing to collect prescriptions amid cost-of-living crisis

Pharmacists have seen a rise in patients failing to collect prescriptions or asking...

14 Feb 2023
Jar of pound coins labelled 'pension'

Understanding how the annual allowance affects your NHS pension

Alec Collie, head of medical at Wesleyan, answers key questions about the annual...

14 Feb 2023
GP consultation

Quarter of PCNs face ageing GP workforce threat in parts of England

Nearly a quarter of PCNs in parts of England face a huge threat to their sustainability...

13 Feb 2023
NHS sign

ICB draft contract spells out plan to move enhanced services worth millions away from practices

GPs fear a draft contract that would strip enhanced services worth millions of pounds...

10 Feb 2023