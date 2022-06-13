'Devastating' legal ruling threatens practice closures over £200m NHSPS service charges

In what has been billed as a test case for around 1,250 practices across England that operate from premises owned by NHSPS, five GP practices have been supported by the BMA in legal action to push back against service charge claims worth up to six-figure sums per practice.

A 170-page High Court ruling handed down on 8 June by Mr Justice Edwin Johnson found in favour of NHSPS in all five cases - effectively determining that it was able to claim service charges.

A second trial expected in 12 to 18 months will consider the extent to which charges claimed by the organisation - with service charge debts estimated by NHSPS to total £175m in October 2021 and rising by £20m to £30m per year - are reasonable.

GP premises

However, experts say the implications of this first judgment could be 'devastating' for practices and the patients they serve - predicting that some practices will hand back their contracts now to avoid the risk of already-huge bills continuing to grow.

The BMA said the case was 'not over' - and emphasised that despite the legal challenge being billed as a test case, practices' service charge obligations 'can only be determined on a case-by-case basis'. The association said it would set out its next steps 'in due course'.

Bethan Dodd, a healthcare property partner at law firm Lester Aldridge told GPonline: 'NHSPS estimates the total outstanding liabilities at more than £175m. That figure will be reviewed in the next stage of the trial - but whatever that figure is, even if it is halved, it is a huge amount of money that GPs are going to have to find.

'They can't put up their prices, and they can't easily move. They can't go and find cheaper premises elsewhere because they are linked to their patients and their location - so you're between a rock and a hard place.'

Service charges

Ms Dodd said she was aware of practices that had already handed their contracts back over concerns about service charges - and warned that this judgment could be a 'tipping point' for others that may have been holding out and waiting for the outcome of the legal challenge, particularly in the current context of intense pressures on general practice.

'If GP practices can't afford it, it could be the end of them. Practices that may have been holding out, might now think they are going to have to pay something - even half of a huge amount is still a huge amount - and decide they are not prepared to hang around for another couple of years to find out exactly how much it is.'

BMA GP committee policy lead for premises Dr Gaurav Gupta said: 'After the BMA raising concerns with NHSPS for more than five years over the significant increases of service charges and then a protracted legal process, it has taken this complex judgment of more than 170 pages and almost 100,000 words to give some clarity to these practices about what services they are and are not obliged to pay for.

'This underlines the difficulty caused by such a sudden and drastic change in approach to service charges that busy practices, working to provide care to patients under the most difficult circumstances, are being forced to navigate, and which fails to recognise the reality of everyday workload and financial pressures GP staff are facing on the ground.'

Test case

In a postscript to the judgment, Mr Justice Johnson made clear that although he hoped the five practices' case could help NHSPS and other practices resolve 'disputes over services charges without the need for expensive litigation', he would be 'wary of classifying these five actions as test cases' - and said it was 'not sensible' for practices simply to refuse to pay.

He wrote: 'The resolution of a service charge dispute in any particular case essentially depends upon the evidence and arguments in that case. This is one of the principal reasons why...I do not think that it is sensible for any GP practice to adopt what I would describe as a policy of non-engagement; by which I mean refusing to pay service charges pending explanation of the position by [NHSPS]. As I have said, it seems to me that a more constructive approach would be for GP practices to take their own advice on the position, and to put their particular case to [NHSPS] on what is and is not recoverable by way of service charges.'

The judge said it was clear that prior to the creation of NHSPS in 2011, primary care trusts had been 'prepared to accept shortfalls in the recovery of service charges' and had been 'prepared to fund this shortfall'.

However, 'all this changed' when NHSPS took over management of premises with a view to managing properties on a commercial basis and recovering costs in full. The judge added that while he had considered the legal position, 'the question of the extent of the financial support which GP practices should or should not receive with items such as rent and service charges is a political question which is not the business of this court'.

Dr Gupta added: 'The recent judgment confirms that in none of the five practices’ cases was NHSPS’ charging policy incorporated into the terms of their tenancy. GP practices’ service charge obligations can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. Indeed, the judgment suggests that practices facing demands for fees that they do not understand take a constructive approach, and seek their own advice to investigate what is and is not recoverable by way of service charges.

'During these proceedings we have seen NHSPS’ claims for outstanding service charges revised vastly, in one case being reduced by as much as 34% (more than £178,000), underlining the opacity of NHSPS’ methods for calculating charges. Most significantly, had the BMA not supported the GP practices in this case to defend NHSPS’ claims for charges they could have overpaid hundreds of thousands of pounds to NHSPS which NHSPS was unable to substantiate when required to do so.

'The case is not over, with the next stage to determine how much these practices may owe, if indeed they received the services to the required standard or even at all, and we will be discussing our next steps in due course.'