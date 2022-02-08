Desperate practices 'crying out' for more GPs as NHS admits retention 'critical'

An annual report for 2020/21 from the NHS Commissioning Board - NHS England's official title - said that ‘record numbers of new GPs are being trained’ and 438 full-time equivalent (FTE) doctors have returned to work in the last year. However, the GP workforce remains in decline, and the report warned that retaining those already in the job ‘remains a critical issue’.

It comes as practices in Devon have signalled that they are struggling to retain staff and warn primary care is becoming ‘more and more unattractive’ to work in. They also say adverts for jobs are seeing ‘zero response’.

An LMC representative from north-east England also told GPonline that clinicians are retiring 'as soon as it is financially viable' because of extreme workload, while partners and salaried GPs are moving into locum work to limit their hours and avoid burnout.

GP retention

In the report, NHS England said that ‘continued progress’ is being made towards the government’s commitment to recruit an additional 6,000 FTE GPs by 2024, and that Health Education England (HEE) continued to support more trainees in under-doctored areas.

However, official figures show that the fully qualified FTE GP workforce fell by more than 100 between June and November last year to 27,647 GPs. BMA estimates based on data from NHS Digital show that general practice has lost around 1,700 FTE doctors compared with September 2015.

In a recent update from Devon LMC, practices reported issues with both retention and recruitment of GPs, exacerbated by heavy workload. One practice said: ‘We continue to battle against patients’ demands with limited resources. More complaints this week. GPs [are] working until 8.30pm every night and are exhausted.

‘Time wasted trying to sort out compulsory vaccines for staff only to have that overturned. primary care is becoming more and more unattractive to work in. Advert for GP has had zero response. Feel like a ticking time bomb.’

Another practice reported: ‘Two GPs have handed in their resignation, one member of reception has already left with others saying they're looking elsewhere but it’s hard to recruit. [We are] recruiting for two more clinicians in the nursing team.’

Devon LMC chief executive Bob Fancy previously told GPonline that staff turnover was starting to become problematic, insisting that it could become a much bigger problem once the pandemic calmed down - with people ‘hanging on’ to deal with pandemic.

Gateshead and South Tyneside LMC representative Dr Paul Evans said the workforce landscape in north-east England was changing. He said: ‘We're seeing GPs locally who are now retiring as soon as it becomes financially viable to do so, particularly that generation of GPs who are over 55. We've seen more retirements from them than we might expect in the last couple of years.

‘Quite a few salaried GPs are moving on as the pressure of work increases and more are becoming locums…obviously they're still in the workforce, but may not be providing the same number of sessions - and they're doing this for quite sensible reasons, such as family commitments or to stop themselves from burning out.’

Dr Evans added that his own practice had been lucky to secure a long-term locum to fill a vacant position left by a partner. But he said others were finding it more difficult. ‘Surgeries locally are all over the place - they're crying out for GPs and recruiting is hard. It feels like practices are competing for an ever smaller pool of salaried GPs and partners.’

MPs argued last month that the government had to ease ‘spiralling workload’ for those already in the job, in addition expanding the number of GP trainees to address the shortfall of doctors. The RCGP has called on the government to ‘make good on its promise’ of delivering 6,000 additional GPs and 26,000 allied healthcare staff by 2024.