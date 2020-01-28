Derbyshire GP prepares to run 150-mile ice marathon for charity

Dr Tom Adler, a GP at the Evelyn Medical Centre in Hathersage, will be one of just 40 competitors taking on the 'Ice Ultra' event, spread across five days in temperatures as low as -40°C.

An experienced runner, Dr Adler is taking on the gruelling challenge in memory of his daughter’s close friend, Max Cadet, who died from a brain haemorrhage two years ago at the age of 21.

All funds raised will go directly to the neurosurgical ward at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital where Max was treated. Dr Adler has raised just over £1,000 so far towards a target of £3,000.

Speaking ahead of the race Dr Adler said: ‘Max was a well-loved friend of my daughter who received incredible care and support from the Royal Hallamshire Hospital neurosurgical ward.

‘After taking part in multiple ultra-races, including the Marathon Des Sables in 2013, I felt that running on behalf of Max for this remarkable cause would help the medical team and enhance the care and services they provide to other patients.’

Taking place across ice forests, frozen lakes and mountains, the race starts on 25 February from the Swedish Lapland base camp of Gallivare. All runners carry their own equipment including food, clothes, water and safety kit.

They follow a marked route which includes running long periods in darkness due to limited sunlight. The mountainous backdrop to the challenging footrace means competitors have to use specialist equipment and sleep in remote huts in the Arctic Circle wilderness.

The charity Neurocare is part of the Sheffield Hospitals Charity, which funds improvements to care for patients receiving treatment in Sheffield.

Community and events fundraiser at Sheffield Hospitals Charity Rebecca Slow said: ‘We are extremely grateful to Tom and full of admiration for what he is doing to raise money for the neurosurgical ward. It is truly amazing.

‘The fundraising efforts of brilliant people like Tom mean we can continue to buy equipment, fund research and support patients and staff in our groundbreaking neurology and neurosciences departments.’

