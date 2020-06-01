Deadline missed for PHE report on how ethnicity affects COVID-19 outcomes

The government announced early last month that PHE would publish a ‘rapid report’ by the end of May amid rising concerns over the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on BAME communities.

All but one of 12 GP or GP trainees who have died to date during the pandemic are from BAME backgrounds and research has suggested people who are BAME are two to three times more likely to die from coronavirus compared with the general population.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told MPs on 20 May that the analysis would be complete at the end of May - after confirming that the deaths of more than 300 NHS staff had been reported involving COVID-19.

COVID-19 report

GPonline reported last week that PHE could fall short of the deadline - which has now passed. PHE said it was ‘peer reviewing and taking final comments from stakeholders prior to publication’.

The delay follows the death of GP trainee Dr Abdorreza Sedghi with COVID-19 - the eleventh GP or trainee GP from a BAME background to die with the virus during the pandemic.

The PHE analysis, which is being led by PHE public health director for London Professor Kevin Fenton, will assess thousands of patient records for people who have been infected with the virus as well as available data on health outcomes for NHS staff.

The impact of deprivation and age will also be considered as PHE aims to develop 'more robust data on the factors impacting the number of cases and health outcomes for different groups within the population'.

Coronavirus risk

It is hoped that the report will give a better insight into how COVID-19 affects people and will ‘inform action to mitigate the risks it presents’.

GP practices were told to risk-assess members of the workforce from BAME backgrounds at the end of April. Updated guidance on how practices can mitigate the risk to staff from COVID-19 was issued last week.

The BMA has warned that GP practices have not received sufficient practical advice on protecting at-risk staff in the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving staff facing a 'postcode lottery' as approaches vary regionally. Other doctors' groups have also called for faster action to protect BAME staff against the risks of COVID-19.