'Crazy' GP redundancies and job shortages reflect practices on the brink, BMA warns More GPs could face redundancy or struggle to find work because of chronic financial pressure that is driving practices to the brink of closure, the BMA has warned. by Kimberley Hackett Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up