CQC restarts more on-site inspections as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Earlier this month the regulator extended its suspension of on-site inspections - except where there is a clear risk to safety, or where we can support increasing capacity across the system - for practices involved with the COVID-19 booster campaign. Inspections were paused on 13 December last year to boost capacity across the system.

However, in an update to providers the CQC has announced that from 1 February it will restart inspections ‘where there is evidence that people are at risk of harm’, increasing its inspection remit. It will also inspect urgent and emergency care systems to gauge pressure and better understand where support is needed.

Confirmation that the CQC will restart more on-site inspections comes with pressure on GPs already at an extreme level, after findings from a GPonline survey this week that GPs are delivering 84% more patient contacts per day on average than the level considered safe by the BMA.

Practice inspections

Explaining the update to its regulatory approach, the CCQ’s chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care Dr Rosie Benneyworth said: ‘In December, in response to rising COVID-19 numbers and the fact that many of you were involved in the booster vaccination programme, we postponed inspections of some services.

‘Throughout December and January we continued to inspect where we had evidence of risk to life or very serious harm. Considering the current situation - including the easing of restrictions across the country - we have reviewed and updated our regulatory approach.

‘From 1 February we will now also inspect where there is evidence that people are at risk of harm. While our priority always remains to keep people safe we are also focused on ensuring that our approach remains appropriate and proportionate.

‘We will also inspect where a focus on the urgent and emergency care system will help us understand the pressures, where local or national support is needed, and share good practice to drive improvement.’

COVID-19 pressures

Changes from next month mean that the CQC will inspect GP surgeries where there is evidence that people are at risk of harm, including where inspections were previously postponed. The regulator will also inspect where it can ‘support increasing capacity across the system’. It will also focus on the urgent and emergency care system to understand the pressures, where local or national support is needed, and share good practice to drive improvement.

It said: ‘Alongside our risk-based activity we will undertake ongoing monitoring of services. This helps to identify where we may need to take further action to ensure people are receiving safe care and offer support to providers. It also remains important that people share concerns or examples of good practice. We encourage this feedback from those working in health and social care and people using services.’

The CQC originally postponed on-site inspection activity in acute hospitals, ambulance services and general practice - except in cases where it has evidence of risk to life, or the immediate risk of serious harm to people.

A report by the regulator published earlier this month found that GP practices led by doctors from ethnic minorities may be 'disadvantaged' by its regulation process. The report followed concerns over ethnicity bias voiced by a number of family doctors.