CQC poll shows NHS waiting list driving unsustainable pressure on GPs

GP leaders have warned that the NHS waiting list is driving unsustainable pressure on general practice after a CQC poll found two in five patients' health deteriorated during long waits for care.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Dr Richard Vautrey (Photo: BMA)

New RCGP president and council members announced

13 Sep 2023
Dr Sam Finnikin, GP and chair of the Personalised Care Institute

Viewpoint: What can GPs do to support patients with financial concerns?

13 Sep 2023
GP consultation room

CQC poll shows NHS waiting list driving unsustainable pressure on GPs

13 Sep 2023
Angry person silhouette

Legal ruling over abusive patient strengthens zero tolerance stance for practices

12 Sep 2023
NHS sign

'Alarming' poll shows one in three UK medical students plan to quit NHS

11 Sep 2023
Coins

GPs offered compensation under plan to reverse NHS pension discrimination

11 Sep 2023