CQC inspections suspended during COVID-19 outbreak

By Emma Bower on the 16 March 2020

The CQC has agreed to suspend inspections in light of the current coronavirus outbreak, the RCGP has said.

Pressure has been growing on the watchdog to call a halt to onerous inspection visits as practices face growing pressure from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both the RCGP and the BMA have written to the CQC asking it to suspend inspections - and GP leaders backed calls for suspension of inspections at a special conference of LMCs on 11 March.

The watchdog said as recently as 5 March that it planned to continue inspections - but that this would be kept under review. The stance now appears to have shifted - after the RCGP said on Twitter on 16 March that it 'welcomed the move by the CQC to immediately suspend all routine inspections'.

The move comes after both the RCGP and the BMA wrote to the CQC at the end of last week calling for it to suspend inspections.

In his letter to CQC chief executive Ian Trenholm, BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul highlighted 'severe concerns' with the regulator's response to the pandemic. Dr Nagpaul wrote: 'We believe that continuing any routine inspections in the midst of a pandemic would have a significant adverse impact on the health service.'

A letter from RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall to Mr Trenholm said that halting GP inspections would be 'a proportional and reasonable step to take in the current climate'.

Dr Nagpaul added: 'Given the growing scale of the pandemic, the absolute priority for hospitals and GP practices will be emergency preparedness planning and coping with the likelihood of significant staff absences, including as a realist of self-isolation.

'We strongly believe it would be wholly wrong for overstretched healthcare staff to divert hard pressed time and resources to prepare for and accommodate inspections.'

Coronavirus outbreak

Professor Marshall said that the NHS had reached the stage 'where consideration must now be given as to what general practice can feasibly stop doing as the coronavirus outbreak escalates'.

'It is important to recognise that GPs are working on the frontline of this epidemic and general practice is still the entry point for most patients accessing the health services,' Professor Marshall wrote.

'In addition to coping with an increased number of patients due to coronavirus, primary care continues to deliver business as usual services to 1m patients each day. It is inevitable that these pressures and patient numbers will grow further over the weeks and months as official advice changes and the situation develops.'

Dr Nagpaul also told the CQC that, after the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed, the CQC needed to take account of the 'difficult recovery phase' all healthcare providers would go through before normal activity could resume in any future inspections.

