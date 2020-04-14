CQC under fire from doctors over 'unprofessional' use of social media

The now-deleted tweet from the watchdog's official account - @CareQualityComm - came in response to news that the BBC is set to donate ventilators used by the hospital drama Holby City to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CQC deleted the message after complaints from GPs and posted an apology on Twitter, admitting the tweet had been a misjudgment - but defending the 'lighter tone' it takes on social media.

We recently put out a tweet referencing inspection in response to news that the BBC were donating ventilators. It was poorly received & we’ve now deleted it



Our lighter tone on social media is often well-received, but we clearly misjudged it this time. We are very sorry pic.twitter.com/Bq9h9kmcog — Care Quality Commission - gov.uk/coronavirus (@CareQualityComm) April 13, 2020

The apology came at 1.24pm on 13 April - just over 12 hours after an earlier response posted on Twitter just after midnight suggested the original tweet would not be removed. It said: 'Mostly people have responded well to our posts. We're sorry you're so angry.'

One GP on the social media platform called that initial response 'arrogant and facetious' - and asked how the regulator would respond to a similar legitimate complaint about a healthcare provider.

The deleted tweet comes just a fortnight after GPs raised concerns about another early-hours tweet posted by the CQC's official account at 1.37am on 28 March in response to comments from a Lancashire police officer about people refusing to follow government advice to stay at home.

The CQC tweet said social distancing rules apply to everyone - and offered a link to government guidance, followed by its own, more succinct interpretation urging patients: 'Don't be a dick, observe coronavirus guidance.'

If anyone is in any doubt:



The social distancing guidance applies to every one, including you.



Full details: https://t.co/BB6i6xdMBe



Short details: Don't be a dick, observe #coronavirus guidance#StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/CIxEJ7nn4H — Care Quality Commission - gov.uk/coronavirus (@CareQualityComm) March 28, 2020

Many Twitter users - including doctors - have responded favourably to the tweet, but others have questioned whether its tone is appropriate for a government watchdog, and asked how the CQC would respond to GP practices that used similar language on their websites or social media.

One GP wrote: 'So unprofessional. They have the powers to close surgeries down and then behave like this. Flippant at best.' Another told the CQC: 'Stop trying to be cool.'

In response to a query from GPonline about the 28 March tweet, a spokesperson for the watchdog said: 'It’s crucial that people follow the potentially lifesaving social distancing guidance from the government.

'This is so important – not only to protect yourself and your loved ones but to protect everyone who is working so hard across NHS and social care services on our behalf.'