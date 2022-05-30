Cow's Milk Allergy in Practice: free webinar series for UK healthcare professionals

As part of the Cow's Milk Allergy in Practice webinar series, expert speakers will discuss key topics that enable you to upskill and improve your management of cow's milk allergy.

Wednesday 13 July, 18.30: When is an allergy not an allergy? How to make the history matter - speaker: Dr Helen Evans-Howells, chair: Rachel Wood

- speaker: Dr Helen Evans-Howells, chair: Rachel Wood Wednesday 21 September, 18.30: Why is my baby still crying? A GPs guide to common infant feeding conditions - speaker: Bianca Parau, chair: Dr Naveen Rao

- speaker: Bianca Parau, chair: Dr Naveen Rao Wednesday 9 November, 18.30: When, why, how? Demystifying hypoallergenic formulas - speaker: Andrea Moreno, chair: Bianca Parau

This MIMS Learning webinar series provides 3 CPD hours of learning for GPs, nurses and other healthcare professionals in the UK.

Mead Johnson Nutrition has funded and supported the development of this meeting. Presentations solely reflect the views of the authors and arrangements made in accordance with the BSNA Infant Nutrition Industry Code of Practice. Breastfeeding is best for babies.

