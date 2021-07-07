COVID training scheme for medical graduates should be kept beyond pandemic, study suggests

At the start of the pandemic last spring, the GMC brought forward provisional registration for more than 7,000 final year medical students - allowing them to apply to join the workforce as soon as they graduated.

Students were able to begin work as doctors in newly-created roles called interim Foundation Year 1 (FiY1), which were formal and paid - and more limited than Foundation Year 1 (F1) roles.

University researchers found that FiY1 roles provided a ‘realistic and honest picture’ of what doctors would encounter during their F1 placements, and could help to ensure that this process went smoother.

Doctor training

They said that the scheme helped to serve as a ‘supported transition to practice’, while challenging experiences confronted by students during their training allowed them to start working more autonomously.

The scheme, taken up by 4,662 final year students between April and July last year, also provided substantial learning opportunities, according to the report, if accompanied by a ‘supportive training environment’.

Undertaking an FiY1 also had a protective effect on the risk of depression on starting F1, according to the study, which said that 2020 F1s felt ‘generally less burned out’ than in previous years.

Despite some challenges, including uncertainty over the FiY1 role and ‘suboptimal levels of support’, researchers found that FiY1 roles were a valuable experience for most graduates.

Clinical experience

The report suggested that the scheme should be kept following the pandemic: ‘The FiY1 post, based on our data, was a valuable experience for most who undertook it, and we can point to structural features which may enhance any future experience.

‘In particular, it provides an "apprenticeship" in the responsibility of being a doctor, but with fewer of the demands. The notion of supported autonomy, where work and wellbeing are both supported in a holistic way, has potential for benefit beyond the acute demands of the pandemic context.’

A final year student in Northern Ireland, who took part in an FiY1 role, described the scheme as 'utterly invaluable experience - suggesting it should become a mandatory part of training. He said: 'I had a unique opportunity to learn these skills that I don't feel I would have had the same experiences of in the assistantship due to the lack of personal responsibility to the tasks.'

Medical graduates

GMC medical director and director of education and standards Professor Colin Melville, said: ‘The creation of FiY1 roles was an innovative response to an unprecedented situation.

‘The challenge of starting work in those circumstances was huge, and so we are grateful to all those graduates who were able to fill these posts and to be part of the NHS response to the pandemic.

‘Now we need to consider how to harness the positive features of these interim roles to benefit future medical graduates. This report will help us do that, and it will inform the conversations we have as we continue to shape medical education and training.’