COVID jab mandate 'under review' as 77,000 NHS staff unvaccinated

Giving evidence to MPs, Savid Javid said that patient safety was the ‘principal’ motivation for the government's mandatory vaccination policy, which requires staff to have their first vaccination by 3 February. But he said the government was keeping the mandate and other COVID-19 policies ‘under review’.

He explained that the decision to make COVID-19 jabs a requirement for staff was made before the less-severe Omicron variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus in the UK, adding that the government was ‘reflecting on all this’.

His comments follow calls from the RCGP chair for the government to delay the mandatory vaccination timetable to avoid ‘massive consequences’ for the NHS, including ‘even poorer access to services’. Professor Martin Marshall has said that practices could lose as many as one in 10 staff under the rule.

Vaccination mandate

Mr Javid also said that the government could not keep asking GPs to drop other work to focus on COVID-19 vaccinations indefinitely - and suggested that in the longer term a dedicated vaccination service may need to be set up to take on this extra workload.

He said: 'What we can't have every time we're trying to encourage people to take a COVID-19 vaccine [is to] ask GPs to stop doing their regular work. We can't have that.

'That can be an emergency response now, but in the future we've got to have a national vaccination service that is able to deal with COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines without drawing in workforce from the rest of the NHS.'

Asked at the House of Commons health and social care select committee evidence session about the potential impact of mandatory vaccination on patient services, Mr Javid said: ‘The whole principle is about patient safety, that’s what motivates me and the government in this decision, and that principle is unchanged.

NHS workforce

‘You have to think about the benefits of vaccination, but also the possibility that some people may not get vaccinated…and the cost of them leaving. No one wants anyone to leave the NHS because of this reason.'

Mr Javid said that the decision to bring in the mandate was made when the Delta variant was dominant. But he said the now dominant Omicron strain was 'very different' and 'intrinsically less severe' as he suggested the government could look again at the policy.

‘I think it is right in light of Omicron that we reflect on all this and keep all COVID-19 policies properly under review because Omicron is different to Delta, equally we don’t know what the next variant is going to be, but we are reflecting on all this,' he added.

His comments came as the BMA published guidance for GP practices on how to manage staff and partners who remain unvaccinated. The guidance said partnership agreements may need to be renegotiated where a partner is unvaccinated, sets out advice for practices on how staff may be redeployed, and options if they cannot be redeployed.