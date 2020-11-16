Which COVID-19 vaccines are lined up for roll-out on the NHS?

Early November has seen promising developments in COVID-19 vaccines. First BioNTech and Pfizer revealed that initial results from the phase 3 trial of its vaccine showed it was 90% effective at preventing illness in people. US biotech company Moderna has now produced early phase 3 results showing its vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19.

There are over 100 COVID-19 vaccines in development around the world, with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna among the first to produce phase 3 trial results - but others are not far behind.

During a webinar with the Royal Society of Medicine last week, Sir Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of the government's SAGE committee, said that the Pfizer/BioNTech results were a reason for real optimism. He said the vaccine targeted the SARS-Cov-2 spike protein, which is the same protein being targeted by many of the other vaccines in development.

'Therefore, I think that we can have a reasonable degree of optimism that the other approaches to making vaccines against COVID-19 have a good chance of succeeding as well,' he said.

Portfolio of vaccines

Since early in the pandemic, the UK government has been working to secure early access to a range of the vaccines currently in development. On Monday it announced that it had secured a deal for an initial 5m doses of the Moderna vaccine, although it said this would not be available in the UK until spring 2021.

This means the govenment now has deals in place for a total of 355m vaccine doses across seven different vaccines.

Experts have said that countries will likely need a portfolio of vaccines to tackle the coronavirus pandemic because some vaccines may prove to be more effective in particular groups, such as older people.

So, which vaccines has the government placed orders for and which are likely to be rolled out in the NHS first?

Pfizer/BioNTech

Doses secured by UK government: 40m

40m Type of vaccine: mRNA vaccine

mRNA vaccine Stage of development: Phase 3 clinical trials

Phase 3 clinical trials Doses required: Two doses, three weeks apart

Following publication of the early results from its phase 3 trial last week, England's deputy CMO Professor Jonathan Van Tam said he was 'hopeful that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas'.

Pfizer has said that it should have the safety data required for emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the third week in November. It seems likely that this will be one of the first vaccines available on the NHS, but it will not be without its challenges.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of -70 degrees Celsius and it cannot be removed from that temperature more than four times. When the vaccine is moved into a fridge with a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius it has an effective life of up to five days.

This will make distribution, storage and administration a logistical challenge. LMCs have reported that the vaccine will need to be diluted by practices delivering it to patients.

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use mRNA (messenger RNA) technology, which uses a pathogen's genetic code to create an mRNA sequence that tells cells in a vaccinated person to produce antigens, generating an immune response.

If the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved these will be the first mRNA vaccines ever licensed. The companies involved say that this technology has allowed them to develop their vaccines more rapidly than if they used a traditional approach.

AstraZeneca/Oxford University

Doses secured by UK government: 100m

100m Type of vaccine: Adenoviral vector vaccine

Adenoviral vector vaccine Stage of development: Phase 3 clinical trials

Phase 3 clinical trials Doses required: One or two doses, depending on results of trials

The UK's vaccine taskforce chair Kate Bingham told the House of Commons science and technology committee earlier this month that the government was expecting to take delivery of 4m doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year.

The vaccine is currently in phase 3 clinical trials in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, Kenya and the USA, with a related trial in India, and results are expected to be published shortly. AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot said in an interview with Bloomberg earlier in November that he hoped large scale vaccinations with the vaccine would be possible 'starting in January - possibly even December'.

The government has invested heavily in the Oxford vaccine with an order for 100m doses, which it said meant the UK would be the first country to get access to the vaccine if it is successful. It is highly likely that this will be among the early vaccines used in the UK's COVID-19 vaccination programme. The government has said that, as part of its deal, AstraZeneca will also be making the vaccine available to developing countries at the 'lowest possible price'.

ChAdOx1, as the vaccine is known, is a chimpanzee adenovirus vaccine vector that contains the genetic sequence of the surface spike protein from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The phase 2/3 trials of the vaccine are randomising participants to receive one or two doses of either the ChAdOx1 vaccine or a licensed MenACWY vaccine. Until results of the trials are in it is unclear if GPs will be expected to provide one or two doses of this vaccine if it is approved, however NHS England has told primary care teams to plan on the basis of COVID-19 vaccines requiring two doses.

Moderna

Doses secured by UK government: 5m

5m Type of vaccine: mRNA vaccine

mRNA vaccine Stage of development: Phase 3 clinical trials

Phase 3 clinical trials Doses required: Two doses, 28 days apart

As mentioned above, the government has this week secured an initial 5m doses of the Moderna vaccine, although it is unlikely to be available in the UK before spring 2021. Following the initial results from its phase 3 trial, Moderna has said that it intends to apply for emergency authorisation for the vaccine from the FDA in the 'coming weeks'.

Like the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this is an mRNA vaccine, but it has some advantages. It can be stored at normal freezer temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius for six months and in vaccine fridges for up to 30 days. Once the vaccine is removed from the fridge it can also be kept at room temperature for up to 12 hours.

This will make distrbution and the practicalities of administering this mRNA vaccine much more straightforward than the Pfizer/BioNtech jab. Moderna has also said that dilution will not be required prior to vaccination.

Novovax

Doses secured by UK government: 60m

60m Type of vaccine: Protein adjuvant vaccine

Protein adjuvant vaccine Stage of development: Phase 3 clinical trials

Phase 3 clinical trials Doses required: Two doses, three weeks apart

US company Novovax is currently undertaking phase 3 trials of its vaccine in the UK and the vaccine is expected to be available by mid-2021. As part its deal with the government some of the vaccines will be manufactured in the UK.

The vaccine is made using Novovax's 'recombinant protein nanoparticle technology'. It is engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 and generates an antigen derived from the coronavirus spike. The company has said it can be handled in unfrozen liquid form that can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Janssen

Doses secured by UK government: 30m

30m Type of vaccine: Adenoviral vector vaccine

Adenoviral vector vaccine Stage of development: Phase 3 clinical trials

Phase 3 clinical trials Doses required: One or two dose (eight weeks apart), depending on results of trials

Jansen's vaccine was in the news this week because it began its phase 3 clinical trial of a two-dose regimen of the vaccine, which includes UK volunteers. A phase 3 trial of a one-dose regimen began in several countries in September. The two trials will run in parrallel.

The government has said it expects this vaccine to be available by mid-2021 if the trials are successful.

The vaccine is based on technology the company used to develop its Ebola vaccine, which was approved by the European Commission in July 2020 and has been used in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. It uses an adenovirus as a vector of an antigen’s genetic code.

The vaccine can be stored for two years at -20 degrees Celsius and at least three months at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

GSK/Sanofi

Doses secured by UK government: 60m

60m Type of vaccine: Protein adjuvant vaccine

Protein adjuvant vaccine Stage of development: Phase 1/2 clinical trials

Phase 1/2 clinical trials Doses required: One or two dose, depending on results of trials

Sanofi and GSK started their phase 1/2 clinical trials in September and hope to move into a phase 3 trial before the end of the year. The companies say they expect to seek regulatory approval in the first half of next year.

The vaccine is based on the DNA technology used to produce Sanofi's flu vaccine. Trial participants are receiving either one or two doses or a placebo vaccine, so as yet it is unclear if the vaccine will have a one or two-dose regimen.

Sanofi and GSK say they will be able to produce 1bn doses of the vaccine in 2021 if it proves successful. Sanofi is also developing another COVID-19 vaccine, based on mRNA technology, in partnership with biotech company Translate Bio and GSK also has further vaccines in development with other partners.

Valneva

Doses secured by UK government: 60m

60m Type of vaccine: Inactivated whole virus vaccine

Inactivated whole virus vaccine Stage of development: Pre-clinical trials

Pre-clinical trials Doses required: Two doses

Valneva's vaccine is expected to enter clinical trials by the end of the year, with a view to being approved in the second half of 2021. The company is using a traditional approach to its vaccine development and developing an inactivated whole virus vaccine.

It is expected to be a two-dose vaccine and will be able to be stored in the same way as conventional vaccines.

Along with its order for 60m doses of the vaccine, the UK government is also contributing to UK clinical study costs and investing in expanding Valneva's factory in West Lothian in Scotland, wih a view to creating jobs alongside boosting vaccine production. Valneva says it is aiming to be able to deliver 200m doses of the vaccine a year.