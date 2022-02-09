COVID-19 vaccine status could be considered in fitness to practice cases, GMC suggests

GPonline sought clarification from the GMC after a joint letter from NHS England and the DHSC told NHS staff that it was their ‘professional responsibility to reduce the risk of infection to others as far as possible’, and urged unvaccinated staff to ‘consider’ COVID-19 jabs.

The letter came just a week after the government announced a U-turn on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for NHS staff, subject to a two-week consultation and a vote in parliament. GPonline understands that government's final decision is due to be published 'shortly'.

NHS England has denied that there is any regulatory threat to healthcare staff who remain unvaccinated despite the language used around ‘professional responsibility’.

COVID-19 vaccination

However, the GMC said that although 'in general' a doctor’s vaccination status would not be considered a fitness to practise matter, it was obliged to consider any concern raised by the public ‘on its own facts’ - and medico-legal experts agree COVID-19 vaccination status could be factored in.

A GMC spokesperson said: ‘In our view, the potential risk to a doctors’ own health as well as the risk of inadvertently spreading COVID-19 to vulnerable patients weighs in favour of doctors being vaccinated. We wouldn’t in general regard a doctor’s vaccination status as a fitness to practise matter but we are obliged to consider any concern raised with us on its own facts.’

GMC medical director and director of education and standards Professor Colin Melville added: ‘We strongly support maximising vaccine uptake among healthcare workers. Our guidance for doctors is clear that they should be immunised against serious communicable diseases unless there is a good reason not to be. We strongly encourage those who haven’t yet taken up the full course of vaccination to do so.’

Meanwhile, the GMC's Good Medical Practice guidance says professionals 'should be immunised against common serious communicable diseases (unless otherwise contraindicated)'.

Uncertainty about whether vaccine status could be used against health staff in fitness to practise cases comes as The Times reported on 7 February that health and social care secretary Sajid Javid had sent a separate letter to nine medical regulators, insisting that they crack down on unvaccinated staff.

Mandate consultation

The DHSC has said that it is continuing to consult on removing the requirement for mandatory vaccinations in healthcare settings and that its final decision would be published ‘shortly’.

In the joint letter sent by NHS England and the DHSC, staff were reminded of their duty to get protected against COVID-19. It said: ‘Questions of professional responsibility and legal mandation are separate…The professional responsibility, which is for the professions, predated discussion of mandation, and is widely agreed by professional bodies, colleges, regulators and others.

‘The public reasonably expects it of those who care for them or their vulnerable relatives because it is one of the simplest things that we, as healthcare workers, can do to protect patients… We hope those of you who have not will consider doing so now.’

Letter to NHS staff from chiefs of clinical staff re Covid vaccination...an implied threat here of regulatory referral for not having a covid vaccine: pic.twitter.com/Yakt5mpIk7 — Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) February 7, 2022

The letter was signed by prominent NHS leaders including NHS England medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani, national medical director Professor Stephen Powis and chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty.

Medical Protection Society (MPS) medical director Dr Rob Hendry suggested that there was uncertainty around whether a medical professional’s vaccination status could be used against them in a fitness to practise investigation.

He said: ‘While it is unlikely that the GMC would investigate a doctor just for exercising personal choice not to have the vaccine, advocating against the vaccine to patients or to the public via social media could make a doctor more vulnerable to investigation.

Workforce impact

‘The GMC may also decide to investigate referrals which suggest an unvaccinated doctor did not take steps to reduce the risk to patients, however we do not yet know how the regulator will handle such cases.

‘We would advise doctors who are sceptical of the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure they are fully up to date with scientific evidence and act in accordance with GMC guidance on this issue, which states that doctors not vaccinated should ensure measures are in place to manage any risk to patients.'

The decision to scrap mandatory vaccination for NHS staff came after widespread criticism from health bodies, such as the RCGP, who warned that forcing staff to be vaccinated could see GP practices lose up to one in 10 members of staff at a time when the general practice workforce is under intense strain.