COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins for millions of children aged 5-11

By Joe Richardson on the 4 April 2022

GPs have begun to deliver COVID-19 jabs to millions of children aged between 5 and 11 as the NHS launched the latest phase of the vaccine rollout.

COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: Morsa Images/Getty Images)

Rollout of COVID-19 jabs to 5m children aged 5-11 began from 7am on 4 April, with 375,000 appointments made within 24 hours after bookings opened on 2 April.

Children aged 5-11 in clinical at-risk groups have already received their first jab, but the Joint Committtee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended in February that all children in this age group receive the vaccine.

GP practices remain involved in delivering COVID-19 vaccinations in many areas, although NHS England said earlier this year that general practice would not be the 'primary delivery model' for this phase of the vaccination campaign.

COVID-19 vaccination

In a letter to GPs on 18 February, NHS England said: ‘PCN groupings are not expected to be the primary delivery model for this part of the programme given the need to reconfigure sites to create an age appropriate offer for 5- to 11-year-olds.'

Vaccinations are available at local vaccination centres, walk-in centres and community pharmacies outside of school hours with ‘hundreds of sites’ already up and running and more to be made available in the next week, according to NHS England.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: ‘From Monday the NHS will be rolling out the non-urgent offer for COVID-19 vaccines for all children aged 5 to 11 in England.’

Vaccination sites

He added: ‘Parents, if they want, can take up the offer for their children to increase protection against COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus.’

Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme said: ‘NHS staff continue to work hard across the country to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible groups and this group of 5 to 11s are the latest to start receiving theirs, helping to protect against potential future waves of COVID-19.

‘Local vaccine sites are making it as easy as possible for families, and a less daunting experience for youngsters, by offering things like games and therapy dogs, and it's great to see lots of 5 to 11s already booked in.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

COVID vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins for millions of children aged 5-11

GPs have begun to deliver COVID-19 jabs to millions of children aged between 5 and...

4 Apr 2022
Former health and social care secretary Jeremy Hunt

Outdated QOF 'not compatible' with GP partnership model, MPs told

Micromanagement of general practice through the 'outdated' QOF is stifling GPs' ability...

4 Apr 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

1 Apr 2022
Positive lateral flow tests

Call for rethink on free testing as COVID-19 prevalence hits all-time high

Doctors' leaders have called for a U-turn on COVID-19 testing after prevalence of...

1 Apr 2022
Coins

ARRS funding increased to £1bn ahead of PCN opt-out deadline

PCNs will have access to over £1bn to recruit staff via the additional roles reimbursement...

1 Apr 2022
Clock face showing 9 o'clock

Contract update reveals detail of £7.46 per patient enhanced GP access plans

GP practices have until 31 July to draw up 'enhanced access plans' setting out how...

1 Apr 2022