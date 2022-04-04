COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins for millions of children aged 5-11

Rollout of COVID-19 jabs to 5m children aged 5-11 began from 7am on 4 April, with 375,000 appointments made within 24 hours after bookings opened on 2 April.

Children aged 5-11 in clinical at-risk groups have already received their first jab, but the Joint Committtee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended in February that all children in this age group receive the vaccine.

GP practices remain involved in delivering COVID-19 vaccinations in many areas, although NHS England said earlier this year that general practice would not be the 'primary delivery model' for this phase of the vaccination campaign.

COVID-19 vaccination

In a letter to GPs on 18 February, NHS England said: ‘PCN groupings are not expected to be the primary delivery model for this part of the programme given the need to reconfigure sites to create an age appropriate offer for 5- to 11-year-olds.'

Vaccinations are available at local vaccination centres, walk-in centres and community pharmacies outside of school hours with ‘hundreds of sites’ already up and running and more to be made available in the next week, according to NHS England.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: ‘From Monday the NHS will be rolling out the non-urgent offer for COVID-19 vaccines for all children aged 5 to 11 in England.’

Vaccination sites

He added: ‘Parents, if they want, can take up the offer for their children to increase protection against COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus.’

Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme said: ‘NHS staff continue to work hard across the country to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible groups and this group of 5 to 11s are the latest to start receiving theirs, helping to protect against potential future waves of COVID-19.

‘Local vaccine sites are making it as easy as possible for families, and a less daunting experience for youngsters, by offering things like games and therapy dogs, and it's great to see lots of 5 to 11s already booked in.'