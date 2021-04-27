COVID-19 vaccination opens to those aged over 42

By Emma Bower on the 27 April 2021

Patients aged 42 and 43 are now able to book their COVID-19 vaccination, the government has announced.

(Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
(Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The move follows the decision yesterday to open vaccination to those aged 44, after latest figures showed around two-thirds of people aged 45 to 49 had already received their jab.

According the national booking website, anyone who turns 42 before 1 July 2021 is now eligible to book an appointment for their first jab.

On Tuesday morning, health secretary Matt Hancock posted a video on Twitter announcing the extension of the vaccination programme.

COVID-19 vaccination

He said: 'I am very excited to be able to tell you that today we are opening vaccination up to people aged 43 and 42, which includes me. So I'm really looking forward to getting my text.

'Yesterday we opened up to people aged 44, that's gone very, very well. Thank you to the hundreds of thousands who have come forward and booked your appointment and now we're able to go that little bit further.

'This vaccination roll out is going incredibly well, the uptake is astonishingly high.'

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: 'Just two weeks after rolling out the vaccine to those aged 45 and over, we are now ready to invite those aged 42 and 43, as the largest vaccination programme in NHS history continues at speed.

'The rapid rollout of the NHS vaccination programme, the swiftest in Europe, hasn’t happened by accident – it is down to months of careful planning and sheer hard work by nurses, doctors and countless other staff supported by our volunteers.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

COVID-19 vaccination opens to those aged over 42

COVID-19 vaccination opens to those aged over 42

Patients aged 42 and 43 are now able to book their COVID-19 vaccination, the government...

27 Apr 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

26 Apr 2021
Officials tight-lipped over GP participation in phase 2 COVID-19 jabs as workload drives opt-outs

Officials tight-lipped over GP participation in phase 2 COVID-19 jabs as workload drives opt-outs

Workload pressure and concern over the complexity of vaccinating cohorts 10-12 have...

26 Apr 2021
Under-pressure GPs told to prepare for 'uplift in bookings' for COVID-19 jabs

Under-pressure GPs told to prepare for 'uplift in bookings' for COVID-19 jabs

NHS chiefs have acknowledged intense pressure on general practice - but warned vaccination...

26 Apr 2021
Where can GPs access help and support if they are struggling to cope?

Where can GPs access help and support if they are struggling to cope?

GPonline provides a list of organisations that can help GPs and primary care staff...

26 Apr 2021
Bone pain - red flag symptoms

Bone pain - red flag symptoms

How to identify red flags in patients presenting with bone pain, including conducting...

26 Apr 2021 CPD