COVID-19 testing widened to cover asymptomatic GPs, care home patients and staff

The government confirmed on Tuesday that all care home residents and staff, as well as all NHS staff, are now eligible for testing, whether or not they have symptoms.

The DHSC said it was currently piloting a system where it sends test kits direct to care homes across England - under the scheme 4,760 tests have so far been delivered to more than 4,300 locations.

Care home testing is being led by the CQC, and the DHSC said that from this week it will be supported in this task by mobile testing units operated by the armed forces. Mobile testing will be deployed to areas with the highest need and the government has said it hopes to have at least 96 units available by the start of May.

A rolling programme will aim to test all care homes as well as investigate outbreaks in specific locations.

Care home testing

At the Downing Street daily briefing, health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said: 'Building on successful pilots we will be rolling out testing of asymptomatic residents and staff in care homes in England, and to patients and staff in the NHS.

'This will mean that anyone who is working or living in a care home, we'll be able to get access to a test whether they have symptoms, or not. I am determined to do everything I can to protect the most vulnerable.'

Also speaking at the briefing, Public Health England's director of health improvement Professor John Newton, who is coordinating the national testing effort, said that the presence of symptoms 'was not a very good marker' for cases of COVID-19 in care homes.



He said: 'We've done some intensive studies of infection and what that showed was ... there were significant numbers of residents who were asymptomatic, who had the virus. And so we've massively increased the amount of testing available – we've now tested 25,000 residents in care homes and we're rolling out testing now to symptomatic and asymptomatic residents.'

Care home deaths

Yesterday, the ONS published data from the CQC on COVID-19 deaths in care homes in England between 10 April and 24 April, which show 4,343 deaths in that period.

The ONS statistics also showed that of deaths involving COVID-19 registered in England and Wales up to the week ending 17 April, 77.4% (14,796 deaths) occurred in hospital with the 'remainder occurring in care homes, private homes and hospices'.

In the week ending 17 April, 8,758 deaths were registered in England and Wales as COVID-19 related. Some 23% of these (2,050) occurred in care homes. This was a steep rise from the previous week, when 826 of the COVID-19 deaths registered occurred in care homes.



Mr Hancock said that from today (Wednesday) details of the numbers of deaths in care homes and the community from COVID-19 would be presented at the daily briefings, alongside the figures for deaths in hospital.

When challenged on the government's efforts to support care homes during the pandemic, Mr Hancock said that the sector had been 'a priority right from the start'.

'We've strengthened the rules around what happens in care homes to try and improve infection control,' Mr Hancock said. 'And also making testing available throughout the care sector, I think is incredibly important.

'I'm very glad that we're now able to publish these daily data, which will keep the focus on what's happening in care homes. Now we've got those data being collected we can focus on it, day in, day out. This is to be as transparent as possible, because then you find problems as quickly as possible, and we can get in and address it.'

COVID-19 tests

The expansion of COVID-19 testing also means that anyone in England aged 65 and over with coronavirus symptoms can get tested, along with symptomatic members of their household. Symptomatic workers of any age, who are unable to work from home, are also now eligible for testing.

GPs wanting to book a test, guidance on doing so is available here.