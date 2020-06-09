COVID-19 swab testing in primary care is 'next step', says NHS England

By Nick Bostock on the 9 June 2020

COVID-19 swab testing in primary care will be rolled out as part of the 'next step' in NHS England's expansion of access to tests, officials have confirmed.

Blood test (Photo: Tek Image/SPL/Getty Images)
Blood test (Photo: Tek Image/SPL/Getty Images)

Keziah Halliday, part of the NHS England COVID-19 response team, told a webinar last week that the health service was working to expand access to tests in primary care and to improve practices' ability to obtain test results.

She said NHS England was 'working on processes locally, or regionally, in order to be able to have testing available in other locations including in primary care'.

Ms Halliday added: 'We haven't set those up just yet. But that is the next step.'

COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus test results from a wider range of settings will also be made available soon through practice IT systems, she said.

Where tests are carried out with kits delivered to patients at home, or through the large regional or mobile testing sites set up by the health service during the pandemic, results are currently sent by text message to the patient.

She said: 'It is now the case that they are starting to put in a process for those results to be delivered into primary care systems, alongside other test results.

'I believe that those processes are currently being tested within EMIS and SystmOne and TPP and other providers and those should be going live very soon.'

Antibody tests

GPs have raised concerns over the workload implications as access to antibody testing is rolled out in primary care - warning it could add to workload without bringing any clinical benefit. Ms Halliday said more than 100,000 antibody tests had been carried out in the week since the test had been made available within the NHS.

She also sought to address concerns over the impact on the NHS workforce of the rollout of test and trace plans. She said rules around test and trace would apply 'to everyone' - confirming that anyone judged to have been in close contact with a covid-positive person would need to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, Ms Halliday added: 'The one thing to note, in relation to PPE and test and trace - if the person has been wearing appropriate PPE, that does not count as close contact. In any other setting, if somebody has been in contact and identified as contact, then they will need to isolate, in accordance with the test and trace rules.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

All BAME staff must be risk-assessed before seeing patients face-to-face, warns NHS England

All BAME staff must be risk-assessed before seeing patients face-to-face, warns NHS England

All NHS staff from black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) groups must be risk assessed...

9 Jun 2020
COVID-19 swab testing in primary care is 'next step', says NHS England

COVID-19 swab testing in primary care is 'next step', says NHS England

COVID-19 swab testing in primary care will be rolled out as part of the 'next step'...

9 Jun 2020
Inflammatory syndrome is a new condition likely linked to SARS-CoV-2, researchers confirm

Inflammatory syndrome is a new condition likely linked to SARS-CoV-2, researchers confirm

Cases of children facing a 'multisystem inflammatory state requiring intensive care'...

9 Jun 2020
Viewpoint: How racism has affected my career in medicine

Viewpoint: How racism has affected my career in medicine

As protesters around the world challenge racism following the death of George Floyd,...

9 Jun 2020
Large PCN collapses over care home workload fears

Large PCN collapses over care home workload fears

A primary care network (PCN) serving 80,000 patients has collapsed over workload...

8 Jun 2020
Doctors can revalidate despite missing an appraisal as GMC expands flexibility in pandemic

Doctors can revalidate despite missing an appraisal as GMC expands flexibility in pandemic

Doctors with revalidation dates up to March 2021 can now delay the process for up...

8 Jun 2020