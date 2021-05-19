COVID-19 jabs expand to 34- and 35-year-olds as booster trial launched

By Nick Bostock on the 20 May 2021

More than 1m people aged 34 and 35 years old are set to be offered COVID-19 vaccination from 19 May in England, as a government-backed trial of booster vaccines launched.

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Bolton (Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Bolton (Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a health board in Wales has set out plans to offer its entire population aged over 18 a first dose of vaccine by 30 May - two months ahead of the government deadline - and in Northern Ireland people aged 25-29 can now book COVID-19 jabs, although appointments available each week are limited.

Almost 37m people UK-wide had received a first dose of vaccine by the end of 18 May - around 70% of the adult population. Nearly 21m people - 40% of the UK adult population - have now received both doses of vaccine.

The government has said that vaccinations in England will open up to more people in their early 30s in 'the next few days and weeks'.

Read more
> Map: Which CCGs have the highest COVID-19 vaccine coverage?
> Keep tabs on the COVID-19 vaccine campaign: GPonline vaccine tracker

A government-backed trial of booster COVID-19 vaccination launched this week will look at seven vaccines - all of which the UK government has ordered significant stocks of - for potential use in a booster campaign that could begin later this year.

Booster doses will be given to participants who received first doses early in the vaccination campaign, and will be administered at least 10 to 12 weeks after a second dose. Volunteers may receive booster doses of a different type to the first two doses they received.

More than 1.5m appointments for COVID-19 vaccination were booked in the week beginning 10 May in England, the government has said - and 440,000 bookings came in a single day earlier this week after text message invites to patients aged 36 and 37 years old.

Widening rollout to patients aged under 40 comes as the MHRA considers an overhaul of storage rules for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that could allow it to be stored for up to a month at normal fridge temperatures.

Vaccine storage

The move could prove a logistical boost to vaccination sites delivering jabs to younger patients, for whom the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are recommended as a first choice instead of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Nearly three quarters of the 22.1m COVID-19 vaccinations delivered UK-wide since the start of April have been second doses, as millions of people given a first dose early in the campaign became eligible for their second jabs.

In a bid to check the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus, B.1.617.2, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended that people aged 50 and over and the clinically vulnerable should have their second doses brought forward to eight weeks after their first dose. To date second doses have been offered after 11 to 12 weeks.

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: 'The success of the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme, the biggest in history, is not by accident but down to careful planning and precision by NHS staff who have now delivered 48.5m doses across England in less than six months.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

COVID-19 jabs expand to 34- and 35-year-olds as booster trial launched

COVID-19 jabs expand to 34- and 35-year-olds as booster trial launched

More than 1m people aged 34 and 35 years old are set to be offered COVID-19 vaccination...

20 May 2021
RCGP aims to 'set the record straight' on NHS England face-to-face letter

RCGP aims to 'set the record straight' on NHS England face-to-face letter

The RCGP has issued an updated statement on NHS England's demand for practices to...

19 May 2021
MHRA review could allow Pfizer jab storage at normal fridge temperature for a month

MHRA review could allow Pfizer jab storage at normal fridge temperature for a month

The MHRA is considering changes to rules on storage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine...

19 May 2021
Essex GPs deliver COVID-19 jabs from custom-built van to boost uptake

Essex GPs deliver COVID-19 jabs from custom-built van to boost uptake

GPs in Essex are going the extra mile to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake in their area...

19 May 2021
Viewpoint: The letter NHS England should have sent to GPs

Viewpoint: The letter NHS England should have sent to GPs

NHS England caused fury after it issued a letter blanket demand that all patients...

19 May 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

19 May 2021