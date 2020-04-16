COVID-19: GP contract changes explained

GMS and PMS Regulations and APMS Directions have been amended to formalise changes to the GP contract during the pandemic. The changes below apply from 30 March until 30 June 2020.

Full details are in this letter to practices, dated 14 April.



The following work can be suspended:

New patient reviews, including alcohol dependency. Practices can also cancel appointments that have been offered but not yet taken up based on their clinical judgement. High-risk patients should receive a remote appointment.

Over-75 health checks.

Annual patient reviews, including under QOF, can be deferred if necessary, unless they can be conducted remotely or in exceptional circumstances by home visit.

Routine medication reviews - key medication reviews where patients are routinely monitored should continue.

Clinical reviews of frailty.

Friend and Family Test - see below for more details on this.

Engagement with and review of feedback from PPGs.

Dispensing list cleansing.

Friends and Family Test

The Friends and Family Test suspension means practices are no longer required to keep a count of responses collected during the suspension period. Practices will be advised when to restart submitting data 'later this year', the guidance says.

The requirement to change the standard Friends and Family Test question has also been postponed. Practices that have made the change or planned to make the change can continue with the new version.

Additions to the contract

Bank holiday opening

Core hours have been changed to include Good Friday, Easter Monday and the May bank holidays.

NHS 111

Practices are now required to make 1 appointment per 500 registered patients available per day for direct booking by NHS 111. This is an increase from the 1 per 3,000 patients that practices originally had to make available under the GP contract.

Regulations have also changed to give the health secretary the power to increase this number, which 'in some cases, could extend to the whole appointment book', the guidance says.

Other changes

Access to online patient records

Practices are not required to grant access to patients' full historic record during the coronavirus outbreak. There were already provisions in contract regulations to allow for a delay if a practice felt it would have negatively impacted on providing services.

NHS England's latest guidance says: 'we recognise practices are unlikely to have the capacity to grant access to patients' full historic records during the outbreak.'

Complaints

NHS England and NHS Improvement are introducing an NHS-wide 'pause' on the NHS complaints process for the next three months. However, the guidance says that practices can continue to operate their usual complaints process if they wish.

If practices decide to pause, they should ensure that patients and the public are still able to raise concerns or make a complaint. Patients should be advised that because of the pandemic an investigation and response in the near future may not be possible.

Practices should continue to log complaints, triage them for patient safety or safeguarding issues and take action immediately if necessary. All complaints will then remain open unless an informal resolution is achieved or the complainant chooses to withdraw their complaint.

The guidance says that 'consideration should be given to complainants at the time of the "pause" who, at the time of the “pause”, have already waited excessively long for their response (specifically those who have waited six months or more) these should be reviewed to ascertain if and how these can be resolved to the complainant’s satisfaction.

List reconciliation

Primary Care Support England (PCSE) has paused all routine list reconciliation and data quality checks. This does not include activities required to ensure new patient registrations are processed in a timely manner.

QOF

Calculations for QOF for 2019/20 will be made as usual. However, NHS England will pay a one-off adjustment to practices who earned less in 2019/20 than 2018/19 as a result of COVID-19.