How have COVID-19 cases changed since restrictions ended?

By Joe Richardson on the 30 March 2022

COVID-19 cases have risen sharply since the government lifted pandemic restrictions on 24 February, with GP practices reporting increasing staff absences. GPonline looks at how cases have changed over the past month.

Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases rising (Photo: Radoslav Zilinsky/Getty Images)

Data from the UK Health Security Agency show that cases have risen since the government announced an end to all COVID-19 restrictions.

In the week ending 25 March, 599,244 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded UK-wide - up 130% compared with 260,924 in the week ending 25 February, the week in which restrictions were dropped.

The increase appears to have slowed, but cases remain on the rise - with almost 50,000 more cases in the week to 25 March compared with the previous seven-day period.

Infections caused by the Omicron BA.2 variant have increased in England, Wales and Scotland, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - and this is now the dominant strain of coronavirus across the UK.

COVID-19 cases rising

ONS data shows the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased across all regions of England in the week ending 19 March. Around 3.5m or 6.39% of the population in England had COVID-19, equating to around 1 in 16 people.

In Scotland 473,800 people were estimated to have the virus in the week ending 20 March - equivalent to 9% of the population, or 1 in 11 people. In Wales, one in 16 people are estimated to have been infected in that week, and in Northern Ireland the ratio is one in 17.

Soaring rates of COVID-19 cases come as the government confirmed that free, routine COVID-19 testing would continue for NHS staff beyond 1 April when free tests end for the general public.

GP practices have warned of growing problems with staff absences due to COVID-19. Around a third of all NHS staff absences are currently due to COVID-19 - and practices have warned that they are struggling to maintain services.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Coronavirus

How have COVID-19 cases changed since restrictions ended?

COVID-19 cases have risen sharply since the government lifted pandemic restrictions...

30 Mar 2022
Get Boosted Now promotional poster on a street in London

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

GPonline provides an overview of the key guidance relating to coronavirus, including...

30 Mar 2022
Lateral flow test boxes

Free COVID-19 tests for NHS staff will continue, DHSC confirms

Twice weekly COVID-19 testing for patient-facing NHS staff will continue beyond 1...

30 Mar 2022
Medical Centre sign

Satisfaction with GP services sinks to 40-year low

Patient satisfaction with general practice has fallen by 30 percentage points over...

30 Mar 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

29 Mar 2022
GP job of the week

GP Job of the week: Salaried GP, Romford, east London

Petersfield Surgery is looking for a salaried doctor to join their friendly training...

29 Mar 2022