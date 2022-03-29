How have COVID-19 cases changed since restrictions ended?

Data from the UK Health Security Agency show that cases have risen since the government announced an end to all COVID-19 restrictions.

In the week ending 25 March, 599,244 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded UK-wide - up 130% compared with 260,924 in the week ending 25 February, the week in which restrictions were dropped.

The increase appears to have slowed, but cases remain on the rise - with almost 50,000 more cases in the week to 25 March compared with the previous seven-day period.

Infections caused by the Omicron BA.2 variant have increased in England, Wales and Scotland, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - and this is now the dominant strain of coronavirus across the UK.

COVID-19 cases rising

ONS data shows the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased across all regions of England in the week ending 19 March. Around 3.5m or 6.39% of the population in England had COVID-19, equating to around 1 in 16 people.

In Scotland 473,800 people were estimated to have the virus in the week ending 20 March - equivalent to 9% of the population, or 1 in 11 people. In Wales, one in 16 people are estimated to have been infected in that week, and in Northern Ireland the ratio is one in 17.

Soaring rates of COVID-19 cases come as the government confirmed that free, routine COVID-19 testing would continue for NHS staff beyond 1 April when free tests end for the general public.

GP practices have warned of growing problems with staff absences due to COVID-19. Around a third of all NHS staff absences are currently due to COVID-19 - and practices have warned that they are struggling to maintain services.