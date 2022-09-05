COVID-19 autumn booster vaccination programme begins The COVID-19 autumn booster campaign has started in care homes in England today, while over-75s, health and care workers and those who are immunosuppressed will be able to book an appointment for their jab from Wednesday. Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up