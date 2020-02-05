Coroner 'postcode lottery' leaves doctors facing unfair investigations

In a briefing setting out priorities for the government elected in December 2019, the Medical Protection Society (MPS) warns that under the current system doctors face a 'postcode lottery' because 'practice, policy and resource provision can all vary considerably from one locality to another'.

Health professionals in some areas currently may be 'unnecessarily subjected to the stress of a coroner's investigation, when a colleague with a comparable case in another area would face no investigation by their local coroner', the medico-legal organisation warns.

The warning echoes comments from GMC chief executive Charlie Massey, reported by GPonline in 2018, condemning significant variation in how the law was applied across the UK that left doctors in some areas more likely to face prosecution for gross negligence manslaughter.

The MPS said the creation of a single national coroner service in England and Wales would provide a more consistent, robust system that made better use of public resources.

Investigation

MPS medical director Dr Rob Hendry said: 'It should not matter whether a patient death occurs in Swansea or Sunderland, the investigation of the death by the coroner must be carried out in a consistent and robust way.

'Too often, we see prolonged investigations in some parts of the country, where a comparable incident elsewhere has been investigated swiftly.

'It equates to a postcode lottery in the coroner service, which serves no one. It is not fair on a deceased patient’s family, who can be held in the coronial system during an unnecessary or very long investigation, waiting to get the answers they deserve.

'Neither is it fair on healthcare professionals, who may be subjected to the stress of a needlessly long or unnecessary coroner’s investigation. Finally, it is the taxpayer who too often must fund delays and unnecessary processes in these investigations.'

The chief coroner backed calls for the creation of a national service in 2017 - adding there was 'much to be gained from such a move in terms of standardisation, consistency and implementation of reform'.