Controversial 'access-focused' GP practice inspections axed by CQC

Winter access plans announced by the government last October saw the CQC develop a new inspection methodology ‘with a particular focus on access to GP services’, something health and social care secretary Sajid Javid argued would support the profession.

The inspections, widely criticised by GP leaders for potentially punishing struggling practices, were paused in December along with all other unannounced inspections. This suspension of access-focused inspections was extended in January, with the CQC giving no indication about when they would restart.

However, in an update to practices this week CQC chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care Dr Rosie Benneyworth confirmed access-focused inspections would be scrapped.

Access-focused inspections

She said: ‘We will be maintaining a focus on issues around access through our usual inspection activity and will not now carry out focused inspections on access only.

‘We are continuing inspections of GP, out-of-hours and NHS 111 services where there is a risk of harm, this includes where we have previously identified breaches of regulations. These will usually be focused inspections looking at three key questions (safe, effective and well-led), as well as any other areas identified as new concerns.

‘We are also focusing some inspection activity on the urgent and emergency care system which will help us understand the pressures, where local or national support is needed, and share good practice to drive improvement.’

At a CQC board meeting in January, Ms Benneyworth revealed that access-focused inspections last November and December found ‘no current issues’ with any of the 40 practices inspected.

Medical regulation

During the same meeting she insisted that the regulator was looking at how it would be able to restart the inspections and ‘align them with the urgent and emergency care work'. But the CQC has confirmed they will now be scrapped.

Government plans announced last October that were billed as a 'support package' for general practice were criticised by GPs who labelled the measures 'truly frightening’ and ignorant to the needs of the profession.

Last month the CQC announced it would restart on-site inspections at practices 'where there is evidence that people are at risk of harm' as COVID-19 restrictions ease across the country.

All CQC inspections were paused on 13 December last year to boost capacity across the system amid the rollout of the COVID booster campaign.