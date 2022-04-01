Contract update reveals detail of £7.46 per patient enhanced GP access plans

Under contract changes imposed by NHS England for the 2022/23 GP contract, general practice will be expected to deliver a minimum of 60 minutes of appointments per 1,000 adjusted patients per week in 'network standard hours' - from 6.30pm to 8pm and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

Starting from October 2022, the enhanced access plans - funded at a rate of £7.46 per patient per year confirmed by the BMA - will require practices to deliver a mix of face-to-face and remote consultations, via a multidisciplinary team that includes GPs.

Between April and October 2022, practices will be paid 72p per registered patient plus a 25p top-up in the global sum to widen existing extended hours provisions to all patients. The global sum payment - worth 50p per patient per year, will then continue.

Enhanced access

Guidance on the changes published by NHS England confirms that under enhanced access plans from October, appointments must be available to all patients across the PCN, with booking available up to two weeks in advance and also on the day - with unused appointments to be made available via NHS 111.

Services available in the 'network standard hours' period 'should include planned care appointments such as vaccinations and immunisations, screening, health checks and PCN services, reflecting the demand and preferences of the PCN’s patient population', the contract update confirms.

With the agreement of commissioners, networks may be able to provide part of their 60 minutes of enhanced access appointments outside of the network standard hours if 'it is evidenced by the PCN that such appointments would better meet the needs of the PCN’s patients...for example, through the provision of a morning clinic between 7am to 8am'.

Networks will have to make clear in their enhanced access plans how they have consulted with patients - including on 'capacity and demand', set out the mix of services they will provide, appointment types, staffing, locations from which services will be delivered that take account of 'reasonable travel times for local patients as agreed with the commissioner', IT plans and any plans to outsource the service.

Access plan

Practices have until 31 July to submit their PCN enhanced access plan - and will undergo a 'period of co-operation in August, in which networks and commissioners must collaborate to agree and finalise the plan.

Commissioners must finalise these plans by 31 August, ahead of the start of delivery of enhanced access from 1 October.

The BMA's GP committee said earlier this year it was 'bitterly disappointed' after NHS England imposed contract changes including the enhanced access proposals - warning the move could 'demolish the spirits' of general practice teams.